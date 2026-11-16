Goldman Sachs predicts ‘sizeable surplus’ for oil market in 2027

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The Paris-based International Energy Agency said last week the global oil market is set swing to a surplus for the first time since the US-Iran war began.

SINGAPORE – The oil market faces a “sizeable surplus” in 2027 that will drag prices lower even as supply risks remain, Goldman Sachs Group said.

Crude production minus so-called end-use demand will reach two million barrels a day in 2027, despite accounting for supply disruptions half that size, analysts including Daan Struyven said in a Nov 15 note outlining their base case.

Brent futures are expected to average US$88 a barrel in 2027 , easing to US$78 by the year-end “as the risk premium gradually normalises”, they said.

The worldwide crude market has been rocked in 2026 by the US-Iran war, which initially choked off regional production before suppliers tapped alternative export routes and restored flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Paris-based International Energy Agency said last week the global oil market is set swing to a surplus for the first time since the conflict began.

“For 2027, we again expect a contest between high supply disruption risk and increasing market adaptation,” they said. “Under our base case, Middle East supply rises above its 2025 average on ongoing adaptation through ship-to-ship transfers and pipeline additions, while supply growth elsewhere stalls.”

China – typically the world’s largest crude importer – is unlikely to prop up prices, with “persistent weakness” in road-fuel usage to scar demand by 400,000 barrels a day, according to the Goldman analysts.

All in, “we estimate that China’s total oil demand peaked in 2025”, they added.

Brent traded below US$95 a barrel on Nov 16 after dropping more than 1%.

The benchmark peaked in 2026 above US$126 a barrel in April, hitting the highest intra-day price since 2022. Year to date, it has averaged about US$91. BLOOMBERG