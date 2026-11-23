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Gold rebounds as traders pare bets on near-term US Fed rate hikes

Bullion rose as much as 1.3% to around US$3,582 an ounce.

SINGAPORE – Gold rebounded from its biggest weekly decline in eight months as traders scaled back bets on the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates in the near term.

Bullion rose as much as 1.3% to around US$3,582 an ounce, after falling 9% last week to a 14-month low.

Traders are paring expectations of monetary tightening after growing concerns about artificial intelligence spending rippled across markets, sending technology stocks plunging.

Following the rout, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the Fed risks jeopardising the US economy by overtightening in response to latest inflation data.

His prior attempt to rein in elevated long-term borrowing costs sent yields lower in August, which sparked a brief rally in gold.

Swaps traders are no longer fully pricing in a Fed rate hike in December after Treasury yields fell across the curve on Nov 20.

The policy-sensitive two-year yields ended 12 basis points lower, a positive for non-yielding bullion.

Gold has fallen by around a third since the US-Iran war erupted in late February as higher energy costs fuelled inflation, prompting central banks to raise rates.

It has traded below the US$4,000 support level since Nov 11.

Spot gold rose 1.1% to US$3,578.24 an ounce at 8.26am in Singapore, while silver was up 2.6% at US$42.21 after tumbling 15% the week before.

Platinum and palladium also advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1% after rising 0.6% last week. BLOOMBERG