Gojek offering earnings protection insurance scheme for drivers

Ride-hailing firm Gojek has struck a partnership with a Singapore-based insurance company to offer coverage for its drivers.

The scheme, which takes effect from April 1, was designed in consultation with the National Private Hire Vehicles Association.

Gojek drivers can get earnings protection coverage of $80 a day at preferential rates, owing to the partnership with insurer Gigacover, which focuses on freelancers.

Drivers need to pay a single, subsidised monthly rate, depending on their age.

The "top active drivers" - those who complete the most number of trips in a quarter - will get free coverage paid for by Gojek on a quarterly basis.

Drivers will be covered for up to 21 days of medical leave and 84 days of hospitalisation leave.

Gigacover's records show that accidents involving private-hire drivers have resulted in drivers being hospitalised for as long as 70 days.

Gojek Singapore general manager Lien Choong Luen said the partnership with Gigacover is designed to provide peace of mind for its drivers.

"It also comes as part of our efforts to partner local companies so that we can all grow together," he added.

Gigacover co-founder Chua Cheng Xun said: "Gojek's driver-partners form a huge part of Singapore's gig economy, an important ecosystem that Gigacover champions and whose workers we are committed to support."

A Manpower Ministry spokesman said: "We welcome the growing support among transport operators to protect their self-employed drivers. We hope to see even more operators also stepping forward to offer such insurance."