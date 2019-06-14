Gojek customers can now pay for rides with DBS PayLah!

Gojek riders can pay for their rides via DBS PayLah!, as DBS and Gojek expand their payment services partnership in Singapore.

The feature is now available in the Gojek app for iOS and Android users in Singapore. Gojek customers will be able to add DBS PayLah! as a preferred payment method for their rides after a one-time authorisation and set-up.

According to Gojek, about 35 per cent of its daily ride-hailing transactions are paid for in cash.

This presents an opportunity for DBS and Gojek to encourage users - who may not own a debit or credit card and so need an alternative to cash payments - to adopt digital payments, the companies noted.

Gojek Singapore's general manager Lien Choong Luen said: "Through integrating DBS PayLah! in the Gojek app, our riders will have greater flexibility to choose their preferred payment methods, which allows for a more seamless travel and payment experience with every ride.

"This is the latest benefit that we are bringing to our users in partnership with DBS - and it will not be the last. We will continue to collaborate to find innovative ways to deliver value to our customers."

The companies noted that Gojek will be integrated within the DBS PayLah! app over the next few months. Also, both companies are exploring a joint rollout of new services in Indonesia, as part of a regional partnership agreement.

Noting that Indonesia is a key growth market for DBS, the bank's Singapore country head Shee Tse Koon said: "Following the success of DBS and Gojek's partnership in Singapore, where Gojek recently celebrated its 10 million-trip milestone, we have also entered the next phase of our partnership in Indonesia."

DBS and Gojek are exploring collaboration opportunities in Indonesia, including cross-marketing initiatives.

Ride-hailing company Gojek has its headquarters in Indonesia, while DBS has more than 460,000 digibank customers in the country to date.