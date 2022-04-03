Q. Go for older leasehold condo units?

As you mull over the options for a new home, rents are on the rise. Urban Redevelopment Authority data shows that private home rents increased by 2.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year and 9.9 per cent for the entire year.

Anecdotally, property agents say they get dozens of calls as soon as a listing in a sought-after area is released. Construction delays related to Covid-19 are one factor in driving rental demand but there is also activity from the Hong Kong market with some expats moving here.