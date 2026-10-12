Global smartphone shipments record worst third quarter in 14 years amid memory shortage

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Apple’s market share reached 22%, crossing 20% for the first time in a third quarter, despite a year-on-year decline in shipments.

Global smartphone shipments fell 20% on-year to their lowest third-quarter level since 2012, as soaring memory chip costs and supply shortages pressured manufacturers and pushed up prices, preliminary estimates from Counterpoint Research showed on Oct 12.

Rising prices for memory components as AI infrastructure projects corner supplies have driven up production costs and prompted manufacturers to raise retail prices, cut shipments and prioritise profitability over volumes.

“Consumers are holding on to their devices longer than estimated, increasingly considering refurbished devices and prioritising higher-value devices,” said Counterpoint senior analyst Shilpi Jain.

Samsung retained its top position with a 23% market share, helped by demand for its Galaxy Z Fold8 series and stable component supplies for its mid-range devices. Shipments fell 3% from a year earlier during the quarter

Apple’s market share reached 22%, crossing 20% for the first time in a third quarter, despite a year-on-year decline in shipments

The absence of a base iPhone 18 model resulted in a smaller launch-month channel fill than the full iPhone 17 line-up a year earlier, Counterpoint said

OPPO and vivo recorded shipment declines of more than 20%. Xiaomi saw a more than 30% fall, reducing its market share to 10% as the company cut exposure to lower-priced devices and some overseas markets to protect margins. REUTERS