Global accounting firms set up shop in India’s smaller cities

BHUBANESWAR, India - The world’s major accounting firms are stepping up investments in new Indian facilities away from bigger cities as global demand for cheaper back office operations grows and smaller towns move up the economic value chain.

For decades, large multinational corporations have rushed to India’s biggest metropolises, chiefly Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, to set up massive operational centres that employ millions, lured by vast, low-cost talent pools, particularly in information technology.

Business service exports have become a critical part of India’s economy, but the sector has been hit by a slowdown in global demand for software and challenges in big urban centres such as rising costs, high attrition and slow progress in getting workers to return to the office after the Covid-19 pandemic.

A report by Ernst & Young in June said it expects multinationals to set up “global capability centres” for all types of industries in Tier 2 cities such as Jaipur, Vadodara, Kochi and Chandigarh.

The number of such centres could expand to 2,400 by 2030 from 1,600, adding 2.6 million jobs and more than US$100 billion (S$134 billion) to the economy.

That means more professional opportunities and potentially higher salaries in areas away from more globally connected business centres.

Ms Diksha Mehta, 27, a mathematics graduate from the north Indian city of Patiala, is among thousands of new hires, who recently joined Deloitte’s cyber-security team – providing consultancy for an Australian bank and retail clients in Europe.

“I was preparing for a career in academics but was delighted when I got a job offer along with four classmates,” she said at Deloitte’s Gurugram office, on the outskirts of New Delhi, where hundreds have joined in recent months.

Rising wages, declining accounting graduates in developed countries after the pandemic and visa restrictions have helped India emerge as a powerhouse for global business services like taxation, data analytics, cyber security and customer management.

India is among the world’s top exporters of services, doubling its share in global services trade to more than 4 per cent from 2 per cent in 2005, according to World Trade Organisation estimates.

“Global giants are finding it easier and more competitive to shift work to small locations in India,” said Deloitte South Asia chief growth officer Debasish Mishra, noting the vast pool of English-speaking accounting, engineering and science graduates.

Deloitte, with a workforce of more than 100,000 in India, says it will hire 50,000 more staff over three years, and expand its footprint in new towns, while KPMG plans to hire more than 20,000 over the next three years.

PwC hired close to 12,500 in the fiscal year ended March and expects to hire the same number in 2023, said the firm’s India chief people officer Padmaja Alaganandan.