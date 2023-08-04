GIC sustainability head Rachel Teo to leave post

SINGAPORE - GIC head of sustainability Rachel Teo is leaving her post a little over a year after leading the inception of its dedicated sustainability office, The Business Times (BT) reported.

The new office was set up in June 2022 to deepen GIC’s research into key sustainability issues and integrate sustainability further into all its investments and corporate processes.

When announcing its launch, a GIC spokesman said: “As we enter the next phase of our sustainability journey, integration work is set to become far more complex, and will require deeper and broader coordination across GIC.”

Ms Teo is concurrently head of total portfolio sustainable investing in the economics and investment strategy department at GIC. She took this post in April 2022 after spending close to five years heading its futures unit, where she delved into environmental, social and governance research and strategies.

In confirming her departure in an e-mail response to BT, a GIC spokesman said that while the fund looks for suitable candidates to replace Ms Teo, Mr Shang Thong Chie, director of enterprise strategy, will take over as the head of the sustainability office in the interim.

Asked if the manpower change will affect the work of the sustainability office, the spokesman said it “will continue to advance sustainability” as it is integral to GIC’s mandate and its commitment to enabling the global transition to a net-zero economy.

She added that the office “will deepen research in key sustainability issues and further drive the integration of sustainability into all our investment and corporate processes”.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said that GIC “wishes (Teo) well” in her future endeavours, without stating where she is headed.

Ms Teo’s career at GIC spanned more than 18 years, where she held positions including head of economics and capital markets and head of developed markets.

Ms Teo most recently co-authored a report laying out GIC’s latest climate scenario analysis, which contemplates a new “Too Little Too Late” (TLTL) scenario. This assumes that policymakers are forced to act only when public pressures rise in response to extreme weather shocks.

The report, published in April, stated that GIC decided to explore this “highly disruptive” scenario because it needs to contemplate a world of insufficient policy actions as a potential outcome as investors. It went as far as to state that this TLTL scenario now appears to have the highest likelihood of coming true among three other possibilities. THE BUSINESS TIMES