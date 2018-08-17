Get set for Industry 4.0: EDB official

MR LIM KOK KIANG
Published
45 min ago

He highlights Industry Transformation Maps, developing talent as important ways to help the process along

A senior official of the Economic Development Board (EDB) Singapore has emphasised the importance of Singapore and the region at large being prepared for the processes, technologies and solutions of Industry 4.0.

Mr Lim Kok Kiang, the agency's assistant managing director, cited a Deloitte study, which found that only 14 per cent of executives are highly confident in their organisations being ready and able to harness the potential of an economy powered by a combination of computers and automation.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 17, 2018, with the headline 'Get set for Industry 4.0: EDB official'.
