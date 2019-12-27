German trip opens doors for local logistics start-ups

Six start-ups in the logistics sector took part in a business mission to Germany earlier this month to better understand digital connectivity and other initiatives in the country.

The trip was organised by En-terprise Singapore and undertaken in conjunction with President Halimah Yacob's state visit from Dec 9 to 13.

"We have been working closely with the start-ups for a while and this was an opportunity to give more exposure to those who have shown strong interest in growing in the European market," said Enterprise Singapore transport and logistics director Law Chung Ming.

The start-ups included Ship Supplies Direct, which provides a software platform called SimpFleet that coordinates the delivery of supplies to ships coming into Singapore that need maintenance, spare parts or food for the crew.

The greatest challenge for companies in this segment of the logistics sector is ensuring that supplies are delivered on time to ships that often move around according to schedules that could change at the last moment due to factors such as the weather.

"So, they are not like houses just sitting there and all you need is an address to make the delivery," said Ship Supplies Direct co-founder and chief executive Eric Chean.

"That is where we come in. We believe this is a problem digital technology is perfectly placed to solve."

He estimated that about 200 commercial vessels here require such deliveries every day.

The German trip came at just the right time for Mr Chean, with Ship Supplies Direct looking to raise funding next year.

"Time is everything for a start-up, and what caught my attention for this trip was that Enterprise Singapore was able to set up in a very short time high-level meetings with German partners," he said.

"We looked at it and said, 'Wow, it is a no-brainer'."

The trip allowed Mr Chean to meet Innoport, a unit of Bernhard Schulte, one of the world's biggest ship management firms, and the Hamburg Port Authority.

Mr Law said Enterprise Singapore's role in the sprawling logistics ecosystem that keeps Singapore's trade humming is also as a coordinator linking the various players.

"The maritime and logistics industry is still quite a traditional space, and I think globally there is a lot of interest in digitalisation and technology that can improve efficiency," he added.

It also works with government agencies like the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and the Economic Development Board, trade associations and chambers like the Singapore Logistics Association, as well as venture capitalists. "We hope to bring the different players together to work on issues that concern all of us," said Mr Law.