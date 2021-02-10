Genting S'pore's full-year net profit plunges 90%

Genting Singapore yesterday posted a 90 per cent plunge in full-year net profit to $69.2 million, which the integrated resort operator called the "worst financial performance since the opening of (its) Singapore integrated resort in 2010".

This was despite the group's implementation of cost containment measures and aid from the Singapore Government amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Genting Singapore said.

Two-thirds of the net profit were attributable to the better performance before Chinese New Year in the first quarter of last year, prior to the steep onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in Asia.

Regulatory restrictions, border closures and operating capacity restrictions subsequently dragged down the group's performance during the remainder of the year.

Revenue for the year ended Dec 31 last year slid 57 per cent to $1.1 billion, while gross profit fell 77 per cent to $231.9 million.

The gaming segment churned out revenue of $700.8 million, a 57 per cent decrease, while the non-gaming segment posted revenue of $299.4 million, 65 per cent lower than a year ago.

However, revenue from the investment business, along with other hospitality and support services, grew several times to $63.5 million from $2.8 million.

Other operating expenses increased to $25.6 million from $4.6 million, while finance costs fell 80 per cent to $4 million.

Net profit for the second half of last year decreased 41 per cent from the corresponding period in 2019 despite efforts by the group that helped bump up visitations by local residents to Resorts World Sentosa (RWS). Earnings per share was 0.57 cent, down from 5.71 cents a year ago.

The board is recommending a final dividend of one cent per ordinary share for the full year.

For the previous financial year ended Dec 31, 2019, a final dividend of 2.5 cents per share was paid to shareholders.

Genting Singapore said it is evident that international travel is unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels any time soon.

The group will continue to pursue its growth strategy with the $4.5 billion mega expansion to anchor RWS as Asia's leading leisure and tourism destination, it said.

The group is also engaging relevant stakeholders with regard to the opportunity of developing an integrated resort in Yokohama, Japan.

The counter closed at 89 cents yesterday, up 0.5 cent or 0.57 per cent.

