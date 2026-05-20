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Production at the Pandan Loop manufacturing facility will cease on June 30, Gardenia said in a statement.

SINGAPORE – Bread manufacturer Gardenia Foods will retrench 141 employees at its manufacturing facility in Pandan Loop after announcing on May 20 it is shifting its bakery production to Johor Bahru.

“The move is part of Gardenia’s ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency and maintain competitiveness amid an increasingly challenging global environment,” the company said in a statement.

Production at the Pandan Loop manufacturing facility will cease on June 30, it added.

Gardenia said that it informed employees at an internal meeting on the morning of May 20 and that affected staff will receive the appropriate notice period and support in line with local regulations and guidelines.

The company is also considering eligible employees for suitable roles within its network of operations where possible.

After the exercise, Gardenia still has 250 employees in Singapore, which will remain as its headquarters for key functions, it said.

The Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU), an affiliate of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), was informed in advance and present at the internal meeting, said Gardenia.

The union provided support such as training, job placement assistance, and discussions on fair retrenchment terms, it added. FDAWU also used its network of unionised partners to identify suitable vacancies for affected workers.

FDAWU also worked closely with Gardenia to ensure fair compensation and transition support for affected employees, and will organise on-site jobs and skills training for affected employees soon.

Gardenia said it would also sponsor one year of union membership for existing members so they may continue to access career and financial support.