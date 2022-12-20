FTX, Zilingo, Theranos: How proper corporate governance could avert such business failures

SINGAPORE - When crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy in November, its new chief executive John Ray III said he has never seen “such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information” in his career.

Mr Ray also oversaw the bankruptcy of the US energy and commodities giant Enron in 2001. Enron was embroiled in a massive accounting scandal and still Mr Ray thinks FTX is a bigger mess than Enron - an indication of the extent of the corporate mess at FTX.