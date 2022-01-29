FTSE ST Small-Cap Index stocks

Updated
Published
5 min ago

52-WEEK

LAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

SALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

P/BV

537

328

AEM SGD

459

+1

2245

2

3.8

160

126

AIMS APAC Reit

139 cd

-1

1730

6.4

1

95

68.5

ARA LOGOS Log Tr

83.5 cd

-3.5

5382

6

1.2

159

123

Ascendas-iTrust

126 cd

-2

6748

6.2

1.2

14.1

10.3

Asian Pay TV Tr

13.7

unch

615

7.7

0.2

156

79

Aztech Gbl

83.5

-1

754

3.2

2.6

59

44

Bumitama Agri

54.5

-0.5

518

-

-

118

91

China Aviation

94.5

+3

126

2.7

0.9

35

22

China Everbright

31

+0.5

150

5.5

0.1

59

44.5

ChinaSunsine

46.5

-0.5

380

2.2

0.2

52

40.5

Chip Eng Seng

42.5

+1

576

4.7

0.4

35.5

23.5

Cosco

25

unch

211

-

1

98

71.5

Delfi

71.5

-0.5

161

4.5

1.9

83.5

70.5

EC World Reit

71

-1.5

649

7.5

0.7

52

36.9

ESR-REIT

43 cd

-1

14579

7

1.1

-

-

Eagle HTrust USD

13.7

susp

-

18.8

0.2

66

56

Far East HTrust

56.5

-0.5

961

4.3

0.7

33

20

First Reit

29.5

-0.5

1073

14.1

0.8

100

66.5

Food Empire

66.5

-1

141

3.3

1.6

59.5

42.5

Frasers HTrust

44.5

+0.5

572

2.2

0.7

252

116

Frencken

160

+8

4803

1.9

1.9

77.5

48

GHY Culture

49.5

+1

32

2.2

3.5

83

54

HRnetGroup

76

-0.5

162

3.3

2.2

107

67.5

Hong Leong Asia

81

unch

49

1.2

0.7

65.8

61.4

IREIT Global SGD

64

unch

857

8.2

1.3

96.5

57.5

Japfa

61

+1

755

18

0.9

81

67

KepPacOakReitUSD

73.5 cd

-2.5

2734

8.6

0.9

77

62

Koufu

76.5

unch

81

1.6

4

-

-

KrisEnergy

3

susp

-

-

-

91.5

69.5

Lendlease Reit

81

-4.5

8818

5.8

1

55.5

45

Lian Beng

52.5

-

-

1.9

0.4

7.3

4.7

Lippo Malls Tr

5.3

+0.1

869

6.4

0.5

81.5

63

ManulifeReit USD

64

-1.5

4378

8.8

0.9

385

300

Micro-Mechanics

334 cd

+2

10

4.2

7.3

162

109

OUE

133

+2

44

0.8

0.3

27

17.9

Oxley

18

-0.4

326

8.3

0.7

88.5

75

Prime US REIT USD

76

-2.5

3484

9.1

0.9

221

76

PropNex

160

-3

118

3.4

6.2

156

59

Riverstone

67

-1

1313

1.9

0.5

321

286

SBS Transit

293

+3

10

2.2

1.5

46

36.5

Sabana Reit

43.5 xd

unch

1801

7

0.8

98

78.5

Sasseur Reit

79

-1.5

2432

8.3

0.8

34

23.5

Silverlake Axis

24

unch

3706

2.2

0.6

67.5

51

StarhillGbl Reit

61 cd

-1.5

2885

6.5

0.8

378

216

Straits Trading

313

-1

509

1.9

0.8

103

42.5

Sunpower

43

-0.5

366

0.7

0.2

17.4

5.3

The Place Hldg

6.1

-0.6

10042

-

3.7

132

82.5

Tianjin ZX USD

110

+2

96

-

0.1

157

83.2

UMS

119

-1

10765

2.1

2.2

76.5

60.5

UtdHampshReitUSD

61

-0.5

612

10

0.8

67

52

Valuetronics

53

unch

164

6.8

0.2

28.5

12.4

Yoma Strategic

13.3

unch

677

-

0.6

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 29, 2022, with the headline FTSE ST Small-Cap Index stocks. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top