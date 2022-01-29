FTSE ST Small-Cap Index stocks

52-WEEK
LAST
'VOL
GROSS
HIGH
LOW
COMPANY
SALE
+OR-
'000
YIELD %
P/BV
537
328
AEM SGD
459
+1
2245
2
3.8
160
126
AIMS APAC Reit
139 cd
-1
1730
6.4
1
95
68.5
ARA LOGOS Log Tr
83.5 cd
-3.5
5382
6
1.2
159
123
Ascendas-iTrust
126 cd
-2
6748
6.2
1.2
14.1
10.3
Asian Pay TV Tr
13.7
unch
615
7.7
0.2
156
79
Aztech Gbl
83.5
-1
754
3.2
2.6
59
44
Bumitama Agri
54.5
-0.5
518
-
-
118
91
China Aviation
94.5
+3
126
2.7
0.9
35
22
China Everbright
31
+0.5
150
5.5
0.1
59
44.5
ChinaSunsine
46.5
-0.5
380
2.2
0.2
52
40.5
Chip Eng Seng
42.5
+1
576
4.7
0.4
35.5
23.5
Cosco
25
unch
211
-
1
98
71.5
Delfi
71.5
-0.5
161
4.5
1.9
83.5
70.5
EC World Reit
71
-1.5
649
7.5
0.7
52
36.9
ESR-REIT
43 cd
-1
14579
7
1.1
-
-
Eagle HTrust USD
13.7
susp
-
18.8
0.2
66
56
Far East HTrust
56.5
-0.5
961
4.3
0.7
33
20
First Reit
29.5
-0.5
1073
14.1
0.8
100
66.5
Food Empire
66.5
-1
141
3.3
1.6
59.5
42.5
Frasers HTrust
44.5
+0.5
572
2.2
0.7
252
116
Frencken
160
+8
4803
1.9
1.9
77.5
48
GHY Culture
49.5
+1
32
2.2
3.5
83
54
HRnetGroup
76
-0.5
162
3.3
2.2
107
67.5
Hong Leong Asia
81
unch
49
1.2
0.7
65.8
61.4
IREIT Global SGD
64
unch
857
8.2
1.3
96.5
57.5
Japfa
61
+1
755
18
0.9
81
67
KepPacOakReitUSD
73.5 cd
-2.5
2734
8.6
0.9
77
62
Koufu
76.5
unch
81
1.6
4
-
-
KrisEnergy
3
susp
-
-
-
91.5
69.5
Lendlease Reit
81
-4.5
8818
5.8
1
55.5
45
Lian Beng
52.5
-
-
1.9
0.4
7.3
4.7
Lippo Malls Tr
5.3
+0.1
869
6.4
0.5
81.5
63
ManulifeReit USD
64
-1.5
4378
8.8
0.9
385
300
Micro-Mechanics
334 cd
+2
10
4.2
7.3
162
109
OUE
133
+2
44
0.8
0.3
27
17.9
Oxley
18
-0.4
326
8.3
0.7
88.5
75
Prime US REIT USD
76
-2.5
3484
9.1
0.9
221
76
PropNex
160
-3
118
3.4
6.2
156
59
Riverstone
67
-1
1313
1.9
0.5
321
286
SBS Transit
293
+3
10
2.2
1.5
46
36.5
Sabana Reit
43.5 xd
unch
1801
7
0.8
98
78.5
Sasseur Reit
79
-1.5
2432
8.3
0.8
34
23.5
Silverlake Axis
24
unch
3706
2.2
0.6
67.5
51
StarhillGbl Reit
61 cd
-1.5
2885
6.5
0.8
378
216
Straits Trading
313
-1
509
1.9
0.8
103
42.5
Sunpower
43
-0.5
366
0.7
0.2
17.4
5.3
The Place Hldg
6.1
-0.6
10042
-
3.7
132
82.5
Tianjin ZX USD
110
+2
96
-
0.1
157
83.2
UMS
119
-1
10765
2.1
2.2
76.5
60.5
UtdHampshReitUSD
61
-0.5
612
10
0.8
67
52
Valuetronics
53
unch
164
6.8
0.2
28.5
12.4
Yoma Strategic
13.3
unch
677
-
0.6