FTSE ST Small-Cap Index stocks

52-WEEK
LAST
'VOL
GROSS
HIGH
LOW
COMPANY
SALE
+OR-
'000
YIELD %
P/BV
537
328
AEM SGD
458
-16
3594
2
3.8
160
125
AIMS APAC Reit
140 cd
-3
1835
6.4
1
95
68.5
ARA LOGOS Log Tr
87 cd
unch
3183
5.8
1.3
159
128
Ascendas-iTrust
128 cd
-10
8566
6.1
1.2
14.1
10.3
Asian Pay TV Tr
13.7
unch
113
7.7
0.2
156
79
Aztech Gbl
84.5
-1.5
1614
3.2
2.6
59
44
Bumitama Agri
55
-0.5
132
-
-
118
91
China Aviation
91.5
-0.5
354
2.8
0.9
35
22
China Everbright
30.5
-0.5
387
5.6
0.1
59
44.5
ChinaSunsine
47
+0.5
112
2.1
0.2
52
40.5
Chip Eng Seng
41.5
unch
141
4.8
0.4
35.5
23.5
Cosco
25
unch
464
-
1
98
71.5
Delfi
72
-1
121
4.4
1.9
83.5
70.5
EC World Reit
72.5
-1
286
7.4
0.8
52
36.9
ESR-REIT
44 cd
-0.5
12275
6.8
1.1
-
-
Eagle HTrust USD
13.7
susp
-
18.8
0.2
66
56.5
Far East HTrust
57
unch
515
4.2
0.7
33
20
First Reit
30
unch
594
13.8
0.9
100
67.5
Food Empire
67.5
-2.5
261
3.3
1.6
59.5
42.5
Frasers HTrust
44
-0.5
427
2.2
0.7
252
116
Frencken
152
-10
6531
2
1.9
77.5
48
GHY Culture
48.5
-4
261
2.2
3.4
83
54
HRnetGroup
76.5
-0.5
53
3.3
2.2
107
67.5
Hong Leong Asia
81
-0.5
155
1.2
0.7
65.8
61.4
IREIT Global SGD
64
-0.5
470
8.2
1.3
96.5
57.5
Japfa
60
-0.5
773
18.3
0.9
81
67
KepPacOakReitUSD
76 cd
-1.5
4340
8.3
0.9
77
62
Koufu
76.5
-0.5
42
1.6
4
-
-
KrisEnergy
3
susp
-
-
-
91.5
69.5
Lendlease Reit
85.5
-0.5
4575
5.5
1.1
55.5
45
Lian Beng
52.5
unch
54
1.9
0.4
7.3
4.7
Lippo Malls Tr
5.2
-0.1
1400
6.5
0.5
81.5
64.5
ManulifeReit USD
65.5
-1
2228
8.6
0.9
385
300
Micro-Mechanics
332
unch
35
4.2
7.3
162
109
OUE
131
-1
33
0.8
0.3
27
17.9
Oxley
18.4
-0.2
51
8.2
0.7
88.5
78
Prime US REIT USD
78.5
-2
3880
8.8
0.9
221
76
PropNex
163
-3
551
3.4
6.3
156
59
Riverstone
68
unch
1398
1.9
0.5
321
286
SBS Transit
290
-4
47
2.2
1.5
46
36.5
Sabana Reit
43.5 xd
-2
7110
7
0.8
98
80.5
Sasseur Reit
80.5
-1
371
8.1
0.9
34
23.5
Silverlake Axis
24
-1
4354
2.2
0.6
67.5
50.5
StarhillGbl Reit
62.5 cd
-1.5
3927
6.3
0.8
378
210
Straits Trading
314
-3
1272
1.9
0.8
103
42.5
Sunpower
43.5
-1.5
632
0.7
0.2
17.4
5.3
The Place Hldg
6.7
-0.4
9003
-
4.1
132
82.5
Tianjin ZX USD
108
-1
31
-
0.1
157
83.2
UMS
120
-6
10365
2.1
2.3
76.5
61.5
UtdHampshReitUSD
61.5
-0.5
116
9.9
0.8
67
52
Valuetronics
53
unch
133
6.8
0.2
28.5
12.4
Yoma Strategic
13.3
-0.1
1568
-
0.6