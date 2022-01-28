FTSE ST Small-Cap Index stocks

52-WEEK

LAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

SALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

P/BV

537

328

AEM SGD

458

-16

3594

2

3.8

160

125

AIMS APAC Reit

140 cd

-3

1835

6.4

1

95

68.5

ARA LOGOS Log Tr

87 cd

unch

3183

5.8

1.3

159

128

Ascendas-iTrust

128 cd

-10

8566

6.1

1.2

14.1

10.3

Asian Pay TV Tr

13.7

unch

113

7.7

0.2

156

79

Aztech Gbl

84.5

-1.5

1614

3.2

2.6

59

44

Bumitama Agri

55

-0.5

132

-

-

118

91

China Aviation

91.5

-0.5

354

2.8

0.9

35

22

China Everbright

30.5

-0.5

387

5.6

0.1

59

44.5

ChinaSunsine

47

+0.5

112

2.1

0.2

52

40.5

Chip Eng Seng

41.5

unch

141

4.8

0.4

35.5

23.5

Cosco

25

unch

464

-

1

98

71.5

Delfi

72

-1

121

4.4

1.9

83.5

70.5

EC World Reit

72.5

-1

286

7.4

0.8

52

36.9

ESR-REIT

44 cd

-0.5

12275

6.8

1.1

-

-

Eagle HTrust USD

13.7

susp

-

18.8

0.2

66

56.5

Far East HTrust

57

unch

515

4.2

0.7

33

20

First Reit

30

unch

594

13.8

0.9

100

67.5

Food Empire

67.5

-2.5

261

3.3

1.6

59.5

42.5

Frasers HTrust

44

-0.5

427

2.2

0.7

252

116

Frencken

152

-10

6531

2

1.9

77.5

48

GHY Culture

48.5

-4

261

2.2

3.4

83

54

HRnetGroup

76.5

-0.5

53

3.3

2.2

107

67.5

Hong Leong Asia

81

-0.5

155

1.2

0.7

65.8

61.4

IREIT Global SGD

64

-0.5

470

8.2

1.3

96.5

57.5

Japfa

60

-0.5

773

18.3

0.9

81

67

KepPacOakReitUSD

76 cd

-1.5

4340

8.3

0.9

77

62

Koufu

76.5

-0.5

42

1.6

4

-

-

KrisEnergy

3

susp

-

-

-

91.5

69.5

Lendlease Reit

85.5

-0.5

4575

5.5

1.1

55.5

45

Lian Beng

52.5

unch

54

1.9

0.4

7.3

4.7

Lippo Malls Tr

5.2

-0.1

1400

6.5

0.5

81.5

64.5

ManulifeReit USD

65.5

-1

2228

8.6

0.9

385

300

Micro-Mechanics

332

unch

35

4.2

7.3

162

109

OUE

131

-1

33

0.8

0.3

27

17.9

Oxley

18.4

-0.2

51

8.2

0.7

88.5

78

Prime US REIT USD

78.5

-2

3880

8.8

0.9

221

76

PropNex

163

-3

551

3.4

6.3

156

59

Riverstone

68

unch

1398

1.9

0.5

321

286

SBS Transit

290

-4

47

2.2

1.5

46

36.5

Sabana Reit

43.5 xd

-2

7110

7

0.8

98

80.5

Sasseur Reit

80.5

-1

371

8.1

0.9

34

23.5

Silverlake Axis

24

-1

4354

2.2

0.6

67.5

50.5

StarhillGbl Reit

62.5 cd

-1.5

3927

6.3

0.8

378

210

Straits Trading

314

-3

1272

1.9

0.8

103

42.5

Sunpower

43.5

-1.5

632

0.7

0.2

17.4

5.3

The Place Hldg

6.7

-0.4

9003

-

4.1

132

82.5

Tianjin ZX USD

108

-1

31

-

0.1

157

83.2

UMS

120

-6

10365

2.1

2.3

76.5

61.5

UtdHampshReitUSD

61.5

-0.5

116

9.9

0.8

67

52

Valuetronics

53

unch

133

6.8

0.2

28.5

12.4

Yoma Strategic

13.3

-0.1

1568

-

0.6

