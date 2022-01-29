FTSE ST Large & Mid-Cap Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST
'VOL
GROSS
HIGH
LOW
COMPANY
TRADEDSALE
+OR-
'000
YIELD %
P/BV
318
280
Ascendas Reit
280
-2
16919
5.2
1.2
114
91.5
Ascott Trust
101 cd
-2
4633
-
0.9
131
103
CDL HTrust
114 cd
unch
1935
4.3
0.9
144
114
CapLand China T
114
-2
8274
5.6
0.7
227
194
CapLand IntCom T
194 cd
-2
35986
4.5
0.9
377
290
CapitaLandInvest
350
-4
12769
-
-
838
655
CityDev
697
-11
2921
1.7
0.8
184
133
ComfortDelGro
136
unch
3047
1.1
1.1
269
212.5
CromwellReit EUR EU
231
-7
580
1.5
92.8
3613
2481
DBS Grp
3482
-44
9305
2.5
1.6
480
263
DairyFarm USD US
268
-2
1071
6.2
-
191
126
First Resources
158
-6
3484
1.9
2.4
266
222
Frasers Cpt Tr
226
-2
2942
5.3
1
154
133
Frasers L&C Tr
137
-2
7044
5.6
1.1
95.5
71
Genting Sing
72
-0.5
36590
1.4
1.1
29.5
17.8
Golden Agri-Res
24
-0.5
2402
2
0.7
26
19
HPH Trust USD US
24
unch
9081
11
0.4
1380
1111
Haw Par Corp
1160
-6
70
2.6
0.8
580
413
HongkongLand USD US
547
-4
3480
4
0.4
1010
507
IFAST
613
-20
1630
0.4
13.5
6888
4913
JMH USD US
5988
+50
1016
2.9
0.6
2450
1893
Jardine C&C
2033
-11
216
2.8
1.2
56.5
52
Kep Infra Tr
56 cd
+0.5
5262
-4.6
2.5
573
481
Keppel Corp
561 cd
+32
19934
5.9
0.9
304
215
Keppel DC Reit
216 cd
-1
11350
4.6
1.6
127
102
Keppel Reit
113 cd
-2
6890
5.2
0.9
221
180
Mapletree Com Tr
181
-4
25881
5.2
1.1
302
250
Mapletree Ind Tr
251 cd
-2
12701
5
1.4
215.7
168
Mapletree Log Tr
169
-3
31996
4.9
1.3
115
94
Mapletree NAC Tr
108
-1
23445
5.7
0.9
667
272
Nanofilm
283
+2
867
0.7
4.1
103
93.5
NetLink NBN Tr
98
unch
2941
5.2
1.4
1277
1017
OCBC Bank
1242
+4
18334
2.6
1.1
46
36
OUE Com Reit
41
-0.5
2298
5.9
0.7
185
125
Olam Intl
167
+2
1759
4.5
0.8
522
398
ParkwayLife Reit
475 cd
-5
429
3
2
158
92.5
Raffles Medical
125
+1
1356
2
2.6
459
355
SATS
385
-5
1983
-
2.7
1213
893
SGX
934
-12
7596
3.4
7.2
578
405
SIA
496
unch
7268
-
0.7
255
185
SIA Engineering
213
unch
364
-
1.5
238
117
SPH
234
unch
2047
2.6
1
106
80
SPHREIT
96.5
unch
4047
5.6
1.1
410
366
ST Engineering
366
-3
7554
4.1
5
233
162
Sembcorp Ind
229
+3
7352
1.7
1.2
20
7.8
Sembcorp Marine
8.2
unch
35707
-
0.3
168
141
Sheng Siong
148
+2
2874
4.4
5.8
81.5
62.5
SingPost
63.5
unch
2249
1.7
0.9
263
221
Singtel
246
-4
55059
4.3
1.5
140
118
StarHub
129
-1
2446
3.9
4
164
139
Suntec Reit
154 cd
-1
11769
5.6
0.7
85
63.5
ThaiBev
65 cd
+0.5
20263
3.1
0.1
12.5
4.8
Thomson Medical
8.4
+0.3
13098
0.2
3.9
3039
2308
UOB
2995
-18
8821
2.6
1.3
803
676
UOL
728
-6
2236
2.1
0.6
2079
1737
Venture Corp
1769
-14
1340
4.2
2
564
398
Wilmar Intl
426
+3
11015
4.6
1.4
198
168
Wing Tai
177
-2
92
2.8
0.4
169
96.5
YZJ Shipbldg SGD
128
-1
8760
3.5
0.1
144
108
Yanlord Land
114
unch
889
6
0.1