FTSE ST Large & Mid-Cap Index stocks

Updated
Published
5 min ago

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

TRADEDSALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

P/BV

318

280

Ascendas Reit

280

-2

16919

5.2

1.2

114

91.5

Ascott Trust

101 cd

-2

4633

-

0.9

131

103

CDL HTrust

114 cd

unch

1935

4.3

0.9

144

114

CapLand China T

114

-2

8274

5.6

0.7

227

194

CapLand IntCom T

194 cd

-2

35986

4.5

0.9

377

290

CapitaLandInvest

350

-4

12769

-

-

838

655

CityDev

697

-11

2921

1.7

0.8

184

133

ComfortDelGro

136

unch

3047

1.1

1.1

269

212.5

CromwellReit EUR EU

231

-7

580

1.5

92.8

3613

2481

DBS Grp

3482

-44

9305

2.5

1.6

480

263

DairyFarm USD US

268

-2

1071

6.2

-

191

126

First Resources

158

-6

3484

1.9

2.4

266

222

Frasers Cpt Tr

226

-2

2942

5.3

1

154

133

Frasers L&C Tr

137

-2

7044

5.6

1.1

95.5

71

Genting Sing

72

-0.5

36590

1.4

1.1

29.5

17.8

Golden Agri-Res

24

-0.5

2402

2

0.7

26

19

HPH Trust USD US

24

unch

9081

11

0.4

1380

1111

Haw Par Corp

1160

-6

70

2.6

0.8

580

413

HongkongLand USD US

547

-4

3480

4

0.4

1010

507

IFAST

613

-20

1630

0.4

13.5

6888

4913

JMH USD US

5988

+50

1016

2.9

0.6

2450

1893

Jardine C&C

2033

-11

216

2.8

1.2

56.5

52

Kep Infra Tr

56 cd

+0.5

5262

-4.6

2.5

573

481

Keppel Corp

561 cd

+32

19934

5.9

0.9

304

215

Keppel DC Reit

216 cd

-1

11350

4.6

1.6

127

102

Keppel Reit

113 cd

-2

6890

5.2

0.9

221

180

Mapletree Com Tr

181

-4

25881

5.2

1.1

302

250

Mapletree Ind Tr

251 cd

-2

12701

5

1.4

215.7

168

Mapletree Log Tr

169

-3

31996

4.9

1.3

115

94

Mapletree NAC Tr

108

-1

23445

5.7

0.9

667

272

Nanofilm

283

+2

867

0.7

4.1

103

93.5

NetLink NBN Tr

98

unch

2941

5.2

1.4

1277

1017

OCBC Bank

1242

+4

18334

2.6

1.1

46

36

OUE Com Reit

41

-0.5

2298

5.9

0.7

185

125

Olam Intl

167

+2

1759

4.5

0.8

522

398

ParkwayLife Reit

475 cd

-5

429

3

2

158

92.5

Raffles Medical

125

+1

1356

2

2.6

459

355

SATS

385

-5

1983

-

2.7

1213

893

SGX

934

-12

7596

3.4

7.2

578

405

SIA

496

unch

7268

-

0.7

255

185

SIA Engineering

213

unch

364

-

1.5

238

117

SPH

234

unch

2047

2.6

1

106

80

SPHREIT

96.5

unch

4047

5.6

1.1

410

366

ST Engineering

366

-3

7554

4.1

5

233

162

Sembcorp Ind

229

+3

7352

1.7

1.2

20

7.8

Sembcorp Marine

8.2

unch

35707

-

0.3

168

141

Sheng Siong

148

+2

2874

4.4

5.8

81.5

62.5

SingPost

63.5

unch

2249

1.7

0.9

263

221

Singtel

246

-4

55059

4.3

1.5

140

118

StarHub

129

-1

2446

3.9

4

164

139

Suntec Reit

154 cd

-1

11769

5.6

0.7

85

63.5

ThaiBev

65 cd

+0.5

20263

3.1

0.1

12.5

4.8

Thomson Medical

8.4

+0.3

13098

0.2

3.9

3039

2308

UOB

2995

-18

8821

2.6

1.3

803

676

UOL

728

-6

2236

2.1

0.6

2079

1737

Venture Corp

1769

-14

1340

4.2

2

564

398

Wilmar Intl

426

+3

11015

4.6

1.4

198

168

Wing Tai

177

-2

92

2.8

0.4

169

96.5

YZJ Shipbldg SGD

128

-1

8760

3.5

0.1

144

108

Yanlord Land

114

unch

889

6

0.1

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 29, 2022, with the headline FTSE ST Large & Mid-Cap Index stocks. Subscribe

