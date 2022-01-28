FTSE ST Large & Mid-Cap Index stocks

Updated
Published
5 min ago

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

TRADEDSALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

P/BV

318

281

Ascendas Reit

282

-3

14237

5.2

1.2

114

91.5

Ascott Trust

103

unch

1449

-

0.9

131

103

CDL HTrust

114

-2

625

4.3

0.9

144

115

CapLand China T

116

-3

10547

5.5

0.7

227

195

CapLand IntCom T

196

-2

28490

4.4

1

377

290

CapitaLandInvest

354

-7

12067

-

-

838

655

CityDev

708

-5

1909

1.7

0.8

184

133

ComfortDelGro

136

-1

7707

1.1

1.1

269

212.5

CromwellReit EUR EU

238

-4

784

1.5

95.6

3613

2481

DBS Grp

3526

-5

5699

2.5

1.6

480

263

DairyFarm USD US

270

-14

3280

6.1

-

191

126

First Resources

164

-5

636

1.8

2.5

266

222

Frasers Cpt Tr

228

+1

8412

5.3

1

154

133

Frasers L&C Tr

139

-5

14339

5.5

1.1

95.5

71

Genting Sing

72.5

-2.5

37299

1.4

1.1

29.5

17.8

Golden Agri-Res

24.5

-0.5

4867

2

0.7

26

19

HPH Trust USD US

24

+0.5

15601

11

0.4

1380

1096

Haw Par Corp

1166

-7

33

2.6

0.8

580

413

HongkongLand USD US

551

+1

4548

4

0.4

1010

500

IFAST

633

-51

2609

0.4

14

6888

4913

JMH USD US

5938

-29

430

2.9

0.6

2450

1893

Jardine C&C

2044

+15

268

2.8

1.2

56.5

52

Kep Infra Tr

55.5 cd

+0.5

3629

-4.6

2.5

561

481

Keppel Corp

529

-6

3459

1.9

0.9

304

216

Keppel DC Reit

217 cd

-5

9839

4.5

1.6

127

102

Keppel Reit

115 cd

-1

10874

5.1

0.9

221

180

Mapletree Com Tr

185

+1

18760

5.1

1.1

302

250.2

Mapletree Ind Tr

253 cd

-8

25035

5

1.4

215.7

170

Mapletree Log Tr

172

-3

18670

4.8

1.3

115

94

Mapletree NAC Tr

109

-1

18982

5.7

0.9

667

272

Nanofilm

281

-6

2511

0.7

4.1

103

93.5

NetLink NBN Tr

98

unch

8322

5.2

1.4

1277

1017

OCBC Bank

1238

+3

11037

2.6

1.1

46

36

OUE Com Reit

41.5

-0.5

1832

5.9

0.7

185

125

Olam Intl

165

-2

4571

4.5

0.8

522

398

ParkwayLife Reit

480 cd

-11

782

2.9

2

158

92.5

Raffles Medical

124

-3

1853

2

2.5

459

355

SATS

390

-2

1183

-

2.8

1213

893

SGX

946

-9

4873

3.4

7.3

578

405

SIA

496

-8

5537

-

0.7

255

185

SIA Engineering

213

-2

301

-

1.5

238

117

SPH

234

+1

6879

2.6

1

106

80

SPHREIT

96.5

-1.5

611

5.6

1.1

410

366

ST Engineering

369

-2

5194

4.1

5.1

228

162

Sembcorp Ind

226

+3

5170

1.8

1.2

20

7.8

Sembcorp Marine

8.2

unch

40434

-

0.3

168

141

Sheng Siong

146

+1

2303

4.5

5.8

81.5

62.5

SingPost

63.5

-1

1718

1.7

0.9

263

221

Singtel

250

+1

34605

4.2

1.5

140

118

StarHub

130

unch

802

3.8

4

164

139

Suntec Reit

155 cd

unch

16550

5.6

0.7

85

63.5

ThaiBev

64.5 cd

unch

14597

3.1

0.1

12.5

4.8

Thomson Medical

8.1

-0.1

2041

0.2

3.8

3039

2308

UOB

3013

+11

4108

2.6

1.3

803

676

UOL

734

+2

1597

2

0.6

2079

1737

Venture Corp

1783

unch

1192

4.2

2

564

398

Wilmar Intl

423

-4

7000

4.6

1.4

198

168

Wing Tai

179

unch

125

2.8

0.4

169

96.5

YZJ Shipbldg SGD

129

unch

12030

3.5

0.1

144

108

Yanlord Land

114

unch

709

6

0.1

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 28, 2022, with the headline FTSE ST Large & Mid-Cap Index stocks. Subscribe

