FTSE ST Large & Mid-Cap Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST
'VOL
GROSS
HIGH
LOW
COMPANY
TRADEDSALE
+OR-
'000
YIELD %
P/BV
318
281
Ascendas Reit
282
-3
14237
5.2
1.2
114
91.5
Ascott Trust
103
unch
1449
-
0.9
131
103
CDL HTrust
114
-2
625
4.3
0.9
144
115
CapLand China T
116
-3
10547
5.5
0.7
227
195
CapLand IntCom T
196
-2
28490
4.4
1
377
290
CapitaLandInvest
354
-7
12067
-
-
838
655
CityDev
708
-5
1909
1.7
0.8
184
133
ComfortDelGro
136
-1
7707
1.1
1.1
269
212.5
CromwellReit EUR EU
238
-4
784
1.5
95.6
3613
2481
DBS Grp
3526
-5
5699
2.5
1.6
480
263
DairyFarm USD US
270
-14
3280
6.1
-
191
126
First Resources
164
-5
636
1.8
2.5
266
222
Frasers Cpt Tr
228
+1
8412
5.3
1
154
133
Frasers L&C Tr
139
-5
14339
5.5
1.1
95.5
71
Genting Sing
72.5
-2.5
37299
1.4
1.1
29.5
17.8
Golden Agri-Res
24.5
-0.5
4867
2
0.7
26
19
HPH Trust USD US
24
+0.5
15601
11
0.4
1380
1096
Haw Par Corp
1166
-7
33
2.6
0.8
580
413
HongkongLand USD US
551
+1
4548
4
0.4
1010
500
IFAST
633
-51
2609
0.4
14
6888
4913
JMH USD US
5938
-29
430
2.9
0.6
2450
1893
Jardine C&C
2044
+15
268
2.8
1.2
56.5
52
Kep Infra Tr
55.5 cd
+0.5
3629
-4.6
2.5
561
481
Keppel Corp
529
-6
3459
1.9
0.9
304
216
Keppel DC Reit
217 cd
-5
9839
4.5
1.6
127
102
Keppel Reit
115 cd
-1
10874
5.1
0.9
221
180
Mapletree Com Tr
185
+1
18760
5.1
1.1
302
250.2
Mapletree Ind Tr
253 cd
-8
25035
5
1.4
215.7
170
Mapletree Log Tr
172
-3
18670
4.8
1.3
115
94
Mapletree NAC Tr
109
-1
18982
5.7
0.9
667
272
Nanofilm
281
-6
2511
0.7
4.1
103
93.5
NetLink NBN Tr
98
unch
8322
5.2
1.4
1277
1017
OCBC Bank
1238
+3
11037
2.6
1.1
46
36
OUE Com Reit
41.5
-0.5
1832
5.9
0.7
185
125
Olam Intl
165
-2
4571
4.5
0.8
522
398
ParkwayLife Reit
480 cd
-11
782
2.9
2
158
92.5
Raffles Medical
124
-3
1853
2
2.5
459
355
SATS
390
-2
1183
-
2.8
1213
893
SGX
946
-9
4873
3.4
7.3
578
405
SIA
496
-8
5537
-
0.7
255
185
SIA Engineering
213
-2
301
-
1.5
238
117
SPH
234
+1
6879
2.6
1
106
80
SPHREIT
96.5
-1.5
611
5.6
1.1
410
366
ST Engineering
369
-2
5194
4.1
5.1
228
162
Sembcorp Ind
226
+3
5170
1.8
1.2
20
7.8
Sembcorp Marine
8.2
unch
40434
-
0.3
168
141
Sheng Siong
146
+1
2303
4.5
5.8
81.5
62.5
SingPost
63.5
-1
1718
1.7
0.9
263
221
Singtel
250
+1
34605
4.2
1.5
140
118
StarHub
130
unch
802
3.8
4
164
139
Suntec Reit
155 cd
unch
16550
5.6
0.7
85
63.5
ThaiBev
64.5 cd
unch
14597
3.1
0.1
12.5
4.8
Thomson Medical
8.1
-0.1
2041
0.2
3.8
3039
2308
UOB
3013
+11
4108
2.6
1.3
803
676
UOL
734
+2
1597
2
0.6
2079
1737
Venture Corp
1783
unch
1192
4.2
2
564
398
Wilmar Intl
423
-4
7000
4.6
1.4
198
168
Wing Tai
179
unch
125
2.8
0.4
169
96.5
YZJ Shipbldg SGD
129
unch
12030
3.5
0.1
144
108
Yanlord Land
114
unch
709
6
0.1