FTSE ST Large & Mid-Cap Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST
'VOL
GROSS
HIGH
LOW
COMPANY
TRADEDSALE
+OR-
'000
YIELD %
P/BV
318
282
Ascendas Reit
285
+1
7981
5.2
1.3
114
91.5
Ascott Trust
103
unch
5264
-
0.9
131
103
CDL HTrust
116
unch
811
4.3
0.9
144
115
CapLand China T
119
+1
7233
5.3
0.8
227
195
CapLand IntCom T
198
-2
14629
4.4
1
377
290
CapitaLandInvest
361
+2
7493
-
-
838
655
CityDev
713
+10
1309
1.7
0.8
184
133
ComfortDelGro
137
+1
14499
1
1.1
269
212.5
CromwellReit EUR EU
242
-4
794
1.4
97.2
3613
2481
DBS Grp
3531
+11
5039
2.5
1.6
480
263
DairyFarm USD US
284
-2
872
5.8
-
191
126
First Resources
169
unch
254
1.8
2.6
266
222
Frasers Cpt Tr
227
-1
3011
5.3
1
154
133
Frasers L&C Tr
144
+1
8966
5.3
1.2
95.5
71
Genting Sing
75
+1
12095
1.3
1.2
29.5
17.8
Golden Agri-Res
25
unch
3432
1.9
0.7
26
19
HPH Trust USD US
23.5
unch
16189
11.2
0.4
1380
1096
Haw Par Corp
1173
+3
104
2.6
0.8
580
413
HongkongLand USD US
550
+3
1994
4
0.4
1010
500
IFAST
684
-17
1514
0.4
15.1
6888
4913
JMH USD US
5967
-13
229
2.9
0.6
2450
1893
Jardine C&C
2029
+13
267
2.8
1.2
56.5
52
Kep Infra Tr
55
-0.5
2377
6.8
2.5
562
481
Keppel Corp
535
+4
1776
1.9
0.9
304
216
Keppel DC Reit
222 cd
+3
8378
4.4
1.7
127
102
Keppel Reit
116 cd
unch
8125
5
0.9
221
180
Mapletree Com Tr
184
+1
18582
5.2
1.1
302
250.2
Mapletree Ind Tr
261 cd
+2
10836
4.8
1.5
215.7
173
Mapletree Log Tr
175
unch
11861
4.8
1.3
115
94
Mapletree NAC Tr
110
unch
3468
5.6
0.9
667
287
Nanofilm
287
-7
2359
0.7
4.1
103
93.5
NetLink NBN Tr
98
+1
2483
5.2
1.4
1277
1017
OCBC Bank
1235
+20
6949
2.6
1.1
46
36
OUE Com Reit
42
-0.5
1010
5.8
0.7
185
125
Olam Intl
167
-1
3487
4.5
0.8
522
398
ParkwayLife Reit
491 cd
+1
234
2.9
2.1
158
92.5
Raffles Medical
127
+2
1176
2
2.6
459
355
SATS
392
unch
732
-
2.8
1213
893
SGX
955
+15
4097
3.4
7.3
578
405
SIA
504
+6
2423
-
0.7
255
185
SIA Engineering
215
+1
224
-
1.5
238
117
SPH
233
unch
3765
2.6
1
106
80
SPHREIT
98
+0.5
1257
5.5
1.1
410
366
ST Engineering
371
+1
2373
4
5.1
228
162
Sembcorp Ind
223
+2
5774
1.8
1.2
20
7.8
Sembcorp Marine
8.2
-0.1
7789
-
0.3
168
141
Sheng Siong
145
-1
2635
4.5
5.7
81.5
62.5
SingPost
64.5
unch
1536
1.7
0.9
263
221
Singtel
249
+2
30668
4.2
1.5
140
118
StarHub
130
-1
347
3.8
4
164
139
Suntec Reit
155 cd
+1
6786
5.6
0.7
85
63.5
ThaiBev
64.5 cd
-0.5
8652
3.1
0.1
12.5
4.8
Thomson Medical
8.2
unch
1908
0.2
3.8
3039
2308
UOB
3002
+29
2278
2.6
1.3
803
676
UOL
732
+13
919
2
0.6
2079
1737
Venture Corp
1783
-6
777
4.2
2
564
398
Wilmar Intl
427
+10
4273
4.6
1.4
198
168
Wing Tai
179
+3
72
2.8
0.4
169
96.5
YZJ Shipbldg SGD
129
+3
14223
3.5
0.1
144
108
Yanlord Land
114
+2
281
6
0.1