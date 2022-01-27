FTSE ST Large & Mid-Cap Index stocks

Updated
Published
4 min ago

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

TRADEDSALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

P/BV

318

282

Ascendas Reit

285

+1

7981

5.2

1.3

114

91.5

Ascott Trust

103

unch

5264

-

0.9

131

103

CDL HTrust

116

unch

811

4.3

0.9

144

115

CapLand China T

119

+1

7233

5.3

0.8

227

195

CapLand IntCom T

198

-2

14629

4.4

1

377

290

CapitaLandInvest

361

+2

7493

-

-

838

655

CityDev

713

+10

1309

1.7

0.8

184

133

ComfortDelGro

137

+1

14499

1

1.1

269

212.5

CromwellReit EUR EU

242

-4

794

1.4

97.2

3613

2481

DBS Grp

3531

+11

5039

2.5

1.6

480

263

DairyFarm USD US

284

-2

872

5.8

-

191

126

First Resources

169

unch

254

1.8

2.6

266

222

Frasers Cpt Tr

227

-1

3011

5.3

1

154

133

Frasers L&C Tr

144

+1

8966

5.3

1.2

95.5

71

Genting Sing

75

+1

12095

1.3

1.2

29.5

17.8

Golden Agri-Res

25

unch

3432

1.9

0.7

26

19

HPH Trust USD US

23.5

unch

16189

11.2

0.4

1380

1096

Haw Par Corp

1173

+3

104

2.6

0.8

580

413

HongkongLand USD US

550

+3

1994

4

0.4

1010

500

IFAST

684

-17

1514

0.4

15.1

6888

4913

JMH USD US

5967

-13

229

2.9

0.6

2450

1893

Jardine C&C

2029

+13

267

2.8

1.2

56.5

52

Kep Infra Tr

55

-0.5

2377

6.8

2.5

562

481

Keppel Corp

535

+4

1776

1.9

0.9

304

216

Keppel DC Reit

222 cd

+3

8378

4.4

1.7

127

102

Keppel Reit

116 cd

unch

8125

5

0.9

221

180

Mapletree Com Tr

184

+1

18582

5.2

1.1

302

250.2

Mapletree Ind Tr

261 cd

+2

10836

4.8

1.5

215.7

173

Mapletree Log Tr

175

unch

11861

4.8

1.3

115

94

Mapletree NAC Tr

110

unch

3468

5.6

0.9

667

287

Nanofilm

287

-7

2359

0.7

4.1

103

93.5

NetLink NBN Tr

98

+1

2483

5.2

1.4

1277

1017

OCBC Bank

1235

+20

6949

2.6

1.1

46

36

OUE Com Reit

42

-0.5

1010

5.8

0.7

185

125

Olam Intl

167

-1

3487

4.5

0.8

522

398

ParkwayLife Reit

491 cd

+1

234

2.9

2.1

158

92.5

Raffles Medical

127

+2

1176

2

2.6

459

355

SATS

392

unch

732

-

2.8

1213

893

SGX

955

+15

4097

3.4

7.3

578

405

SIA

504

+6

2423

-

0.7

255

185

SIA Engineering

215

+1

224

-

1.5

238

117

SPH

233

unch

3765

2.6

1

106

80

SPHREIT

98

+0.5

1257

5.5

1.1

410

366

ST Engineering

371

+1

2373

4

5.1

228

162

Sembcorp Ind

223

+2

5774

1.8

1.2

20

7.8

Sembcorp Marine

8.2

-0.1

7789

-

0.3

168

141

Sheng Siong

145

-1

2635

4.5

5.7

81.5

62.5

SingPost

64.5

unch

1536

1.7

0.9

263

221

Singtel

249

+2

30668

4.2

1.5

140

118

StarHub

130

-1

347

3.8

4

164

139

Suntec Reit

155 cd

+1

6786

5.6

0.7

85

63.5

ThaiBev

64.5 cd

-0.5

8652

3.1

0.1

12.5

4.8

Thomson Medical

8.2

unch

1908

0.2

3.8

3039

2308

UOB

3002

+29

2278

2.6

1.3

803

676

UOL

732

+13

919

2

0.6

2079

1737

Venture Corp

1783

-6

777

4.2

2

564

398

Wilmar Intl

427

+10

4273

4.6

1.4

198

168

Wing Tai

179

+3

72

2.8

0.4

169

96.5

YZJ Shipbldg SGD

129

+3

14223

3.5

0.1

144

108

Yanlord Land

114

+2

281

6

0.1

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 27, 2022, with the headline FTSE ST Large & Mid-Cap Index stocks. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top