From The Straits Times Archive: Nissan’s comic book hero wins award

This story was first published in The Straits Times on Nov 25, 2011.

SINGAPORE - His family heritage is a blend of Brazilian, Lebanese and French but Mr Carlos Ghosn, the chief executive of Japanese carmaker Nissan, has carved out a career in Asia so illustrious that he has even been immortalised in a Japanese comic book.

For his achievements at Nissan, Mr Ghosn, 57, yesterday won the Asia Business Leader of the Year Award for 2011, at the 10th CNBC Asia Business Leaders Awards held at the Capella Hotel. CNBC cited his “turnaround of legendary proportions” at the helm of Nissan, after he became chief in 1999 at a time when the firm was at the brink of bankruptcy.

“Since Japan suffered the effects of an earthquake, he has continued to find solutions... that have resulted in Nissan Motor leading all Japanese automakers towards hitting their normal production numbers,” CNBC added.Sharing the stage with Yokohama-based Mr Ghosn were five other businessmen from Asia.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Mr N.R. Narayana Murthy, founder and chairman emeritus of software giant Infosys Technologies. Taiwan Mobile’s chairman Richard Tsai won the Asia Innovator Award, and the Asia Talent Management Award went to Dr Pailin Chuchottaworn, president of IRPC Thailand. IRPC is a petrochemical complex operator.

Ms Chanda Kochhar, chief executive and managing director of ICICI Bank, clinched the Corporate Social Responsibility Award. ICICI Bank is India’s largest private sector bank. MphasiS chief executive Ganesh Ayyar got the Asia’s Viewers Choice Award by popular vote among CNBC viewers in the Asia-Pacific region. MphasiS is an IT and business process outsourcing firm.