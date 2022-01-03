From housing to advanced manufacturing: How this builder contributes to infrastructure building in Singapore

The contributions of one construction company can be found in landmark public infrastructure such as Singapore General Hospital’s Emergency Medicine Building, the iconic Marina Bay Seating Gallery and the award-winning Canberra MRT station. The company is China Construction (South Pacific) Development Co (CCDC).

A subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), the world’s largest engineering and construction company, CCDC marks 30 years of operations in Singapore this year.

It is currently working on several developments, including the Bulim Square Infrastructure Project, to support advanced manufacturing in the Jurong Innovation District and the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant.

Since it began operations in Singapore in 1992, it has undertaken more than 200 projects spanning sectors such as education, healthcare, housing, manufacturing and public transport.

Emphasising excellence, sustainability

Like its parent company, CCDC is a strong believer in quality, sustainability and employee welfare.

CCDC’s latest sustainability report, which focuses on its projects in Singapore in 2020, showed that the company has won multiple awards for construction quality, while emphasising environmental protection and caring for employees and the wider community amid the disruptions caused by Covid-19.

“Singapore is a close neighbour, and an important partner of China, with bilateral relations entering a new stage 30 years after the establishment of diplomatic relations. CCDC has been putting in efforts in Singapore for almost 30 years. Guided by Singapore’s Smart Nation 2025 vision, China Construction will continue the efforts towards a greater Garden City to live, work and play,” says a spokesperson from CCDC.

The report is available in Chinese and English.

Coping with Covid-19

2020 was an eventful year as the outbreak of Covid-19 across the globe disrupted businesses and created a shortage of masks, protective gear and other medical supplies and equipment.

CCDC responded quickly by donating urgently needed protective gear to Singapore. It also constructed Quick Build Dormitories in Choa Chu Kang Grove, providing workers with more spacious accommodation where they can keep a safe distance from one another.

In addition, the company built living quarters for workers at its Bulim Square project.

To ensure the safety of workers, CCDC set up nucleic acid testing centres at project sites to detect Covid-19 cases and help reduce the spread.