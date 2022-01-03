From housing to advanced manufacturing: How this builder contributes to infrastructure building in Singapore

The contributions of one construction company can be found in landmark public infrastructure such as Singapore General Hospital’s Emergency Medicine Building, the iconic Marina Bay Seating Gallery and the award-winning Canberra MRT station. The company is China Construction (South Pacific) Development Co (CCDC).
A subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), the world’s largest engineering and construction company, CCDC marks 30 years of operations in Singapore this year.
It is currently working on several developments, including the Bulim Square Infrastructure Project, to support advanced manufacturing in the Jurong Innovation District and the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant.
Since it began operations in Singapore in 1992, it has undertaken more than 200 projects spanning sectors such as education, healthcare, housing, manufacturing and public transport.
Emphasising excellence, sustainability
Like its parent company, CCDC is a strong believer in quality, sustainability and employee welfare.
CCDC’s latest sustainability report, which focuses on its projects in Singapore in 2020, showed that the company has won multiple awards for construction quality, while emphasising environmental protection and caring for employees and the wider community amid the disruptions caused by Covid-19.
“Singapore is a close neighbour, and an important partner of China, with bilateral relations entering a new stage 30 years after the establishment of diplomatic relations. CCDC has been putting in efforts in Singapore for almost 30 years. Guided by Singapore’s Smart Nation 2025 vision, China Construction will continue the efforts towards a greater Garden City to live, work and play,” says a spokesperson from CCDC.
The report is available in Chinese and English.
Coping with Covid-19
2020 was an eventful year as the outbreak of Covid-19 across the globe disrupted businesses and created a shortage of masks, protective gear and other medical supplies and equipment.
CCDC responded quickly by donating urgently needed protective gear to Singapore. It also constructed Quick Build Dormitories in Choa Chu Kang Grove, providing workers with more spacious accommodation where they can keep a safe distance from one another.
In addition, the company built living quarters for workers at its Bulim Square project.
To ensure the safety of workers, CCDC set up nucleic acid testing centres at project sites to detect Covid-19 cases and help reduce the spread.
A strong track record of quality and safety
Quality has been the hallmark of CCDC since it started operations in Singapore. In 2021, the company clinched the Building and Construction Authority’s prestigious BCA Quality Excellence Award for the eighth consecutive year.
By the end of 2021, the company had received a total of 219 awards and accolades, including 54 BCA Construction Excellence Awards and 16 HDB awards.
CCDC’s other achievements include three awards at the Land Transport Authority’s Safety, Health & Environment Award Convention in 2020 and three International Safety Award by the British Safety Council in the same year. In 2020, CCDC’s accident frequency index was far lower than the industry average of 1.60.
CSCEC, CCDC’s parent company, firmly adheres to the principle of “quality first” and has established dedicated quality departments to ensure there is quality management throughout the entire construction process, says CCDC’s spokesperson.
Green design and construction
CCDC emphasises green design and construction so as to conserve energy and reduce emissions. At parent company CSCEC, there is a social responsibility committee comprising senior executives that coordinates the overall social responsibility efforts at group level.
During the construction of the Sembawang Sports Hub project, for example, most of the materials used were provided by brands and suppliers certified by the Singapore Green Building Council. CCDC preserved more than 500 existing trees during the construction process, and built the bio-retention basin and vegetated swale under national water agency PUB’s Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters Programme to clean up rain water from the development before channelling it back to the community. It also provided solar tube systems in some buildings to provide natural lighting for public spaces and administration offices.
CCDC also fully covered the roofs of most of the new buildings with soil-free plants, reducing noise and heat to provide a healthier living environment.
Another example of sustainability is the Canberra MRT station, which was the first to be accorded the BCA Green Mark Platinum award for transit stations. The station was built using environmentally friendly materials and incorporates a green roof and vertical greenery to reduce heat and improve the aesthetics.
Caring for staff and the community
Despite the pressures caused by Covid-19, CCDC did not lay off any staff or reduce pay.
CCDC believes in providing attractive compensation and benefits to staff along with opportunities so that they can develop themselves professionally. Out of its more than 1,300 corporate employees in Singapore in 2020, 92.1 per cent were employed locally.
The company strongly believes in diversity and organises programmes to help employees from different backgrounds grow within the company.
In terms of reaching out to the wider community, CCDC prioritises local procurement with the ratio reaching as high as 95 per cent for some projects. The company participates in technical exchanges with the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University, allowing for two-way transfer of knowledge and technical skills.
CCDC has donated to charities such as the Singapore Children's Society and participated in numerous events across Singapore such as walkathons and the annual “Hair for Hope” to raise funds for people in need.
Looking ahead
CCDC has been operating in Singapore for nearly 30 years, contributing to nation building efforts by taking on projects ranging from housing to infrastructure, and providing employment to many.
It looks forward to continuing this partnership over the coming decades by working not just with the government and other players in the construction and property industry, but also with people from all walks of life.
“Over the past 30 years, China Construction has made great commitments to Singapore by delivering quality projects. In the next journey, CCDC will continue the efforts to create values and shape a better living environment in Singapore,” says CCDC’s spokesperson.