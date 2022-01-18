From agriculture to shipbuilding, diversification is the name of the game for this company

The key to success in a pandemic economy? Nimbleness, which includes planting roots in vegetable farming.
There is no company that unlocks this more consistently than integrated warehousing and logistics solutions provider GKE Corporation.
When the pandemic led to increased demand for specialised storage of medical, personal protective and chemical items, GKE acted swiftly. It freed up warehousing space to store more medical equipment, and later obtained a Good Distribution Practice certification to stock pharmaceutical and healthcare disposable products.
Aware that the pharmaceutical and biomedical sectors are among the drivers of Singapore’s economic growth, the company aims to get a business booster shot by looking at modifying its storage facilities to handle a greater complexity and quantity of chemicals, medical devices and pharmaceuticals.
Sustainability and diversity are also in its radar. In May 2019, the company set up its first construction material waste recycling plant, alongside a ready-mixed concrete plant, in China’s Guangxi region. At a time when logistics providers were more cautious with their investments amid the pandemic, the plant started trial production last year and is now commercially operational.
“A core mission of our business is about championing sustainability as we believe there will come a day when natural resources will become scarce. Setting up the plant ensures that construction waste that goes through our recycling process can have a new lease of life,” says Mr Neo Cheow Hui, chief executive officer of GKE.
In January last year, GKE set up an agriculture division to provide indoor farming solutions – in line with Singapore’s goal to locally produce 30 per cent of its nutritional needs by 2030. The facility utilises a controlled environment to grow crops such as kale under optimal conditions year-round. The produce can be found in Sheng Siong and some wet markets.
Charting a rapid growth
Founded in 1998, the company swiftly grew from its humble origins in warehousing, first forming a freight company, and later providing customised project logistics for events such as Cirque du Soleil, Ultra and TCR Asia.
Mr Neo stresses that the drive to remain nimble and diversify has not been a reactionary measure to the pandemic. Rather, it has been an ongoing strategy judging by GKE’s portfolio which includes shipbuilding, crane services, aerospace and marine logistics, port management, infrastructural materials and services, and agriculture.
“Although GKE is an established logistics player in the Singapore scene, we’ve had to pre-emptively seek new opportunities in order to adapt to the ever-changing business landscape over the years,” says Mr Neo, 53.
“Diversifying our customer segments has proven fruitful in positioning the company for growth.”
From a staff strength of 250 in 2015, the company now has 880 staff across its operations in Singapore, as well as Wuzhou City and Cenxi City in China.
Recently, GKE entered into an MOU to acquire Fair Chem Industries, which is in the business of speciality chemical tolling and warehousing. Together with the group’s expansion plan in chemical handling, GKE could become a one-stop logistics solutions provider for customers in the chemical sector.
Changing from within
According to Mr Neo, Covid-19 has impacted the logistics landscape significantly. Even though the sector has rebounded since the early days of the pandemic, it continues to face headwinds from disrupted supply chains and rising shipping rates.
While the company has still managed to expand via mergers and acquisitions, it has also made sure that it is up to the task by reviewing its internal systems and processes, and embarking on digitisation projects.
Chief among these is increased adoption of enterprise resource planning (ERP) technology, where the use of business process management software helps integrate a company’s entire workflow from supply chain and finance to human resources and operations. “Greater adoption of ERP will improve our data collection and analysis,” says Mr Neo.
At the same time, GKE also encourages its employees to undergo training to upskill and adapt to changing roles.
“We believe that digitisation is not going to displace jobs, but rather allow for greater efficiency. This, in turn, allows employees the flexibility to expand their knowledge and skill sets for the future.”