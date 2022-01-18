From agriculture to shipbuilding, diversification is the name of the game for this company

The key to success in a pandemic economy? Nimbleness, which includes planting roots in vegetable farming.

There is no company that unlocks this more consistently than integrated warehousing and logistics solutions provider GKE Corporation.

When the pandemic led to increased demand for specialised storage of medical, personal protective and chemical items, GKE acted swiftly. It freed up warehousing space to store more medical equipment, and later obtained a Good Distribution Practice certification to stock pharmaceutical and healthcare disposable products.

Aware that the pharmaceutical and biomedical sectors are among the drivers of Singapore’s economic growth, the company aims to get a business booster shot by looking at modifying its storage facilities to handle a greater complexity and quantity of chemicals, medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

Sustainability and diversity are also in its radar. In May 2019, the company set up its first construction material waste recycling plant, alongside a ready-mixed concrete plant, in China’s Guangxi region. At a time when logistics providers were more cautious with their investments amid the pandemic, the plant started trial production last year and is now commercially operational.

“A core mission of our business is about championing sustainability as we believe there will come a day when natural resources will become scarce. Setting up the plant ensures that construction waste that goes through our recycling process can have a new lease of life,” says Mr Neo Cheow Hui, chief executive officer of GKE.