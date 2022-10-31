Foxconn’s Covid-19 woes may hit up to 30% of iPhone November output from Zhengzhou plant: Source

TAIPEI – Covid-19 woes at Foxconn’s iPhone assembly plant in China’s Zhengzhou city could slash the site’s November output of the Apple Inc device by as much as 30 per cent, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The Zhengzhou plant in central China, which employs about 200,000 people, has been rocked by discontent over stringent measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 within the site, with some workers fleeing the facility over the weekend.

A second person said many workers remained at the Zhengzhou plant and that production was continuing.

The possible impact on production comes amid a traditionally busy time for electronics makers ahead of the year-end holiday season.

Foxconn on Sunday said the situation was being brought under control and that it would coordinate back-up production with other plants to reduce potential impact. Its share price fell 1.9 per cent on Monday versus a 1.1 per cent rise in the broader market.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

Foxconn is Apple’s biggest iPhone maker, producing 70 per cent of iPhone shipments globally which in turn makes up 45 per cent of the Taiwanese firm’s revenue.

Any disruption at Zhengzhou threatens to snarl Apple’s finely orchestrated supply chain. Thousands of components from Europe to Asia are shipped into Zhengzhou, assembled manually into devices, then shuttled off to the rest of the world.

Strict Measures

Under China’s ultra-strict zero-Covid policies, localities must act swiftly to quell outbreaks, with measures including full-scale lockdowns.

Factories in affected areas are often allowed to stay open on condition they operate under a “closed loop” system where staff live and work on-site. Businesses have said such arrangements pose numerous difficulties.

Foxconn on Oct 19 banned dining at canteens at the Zhengzhou plant and required workers to eat meals in dormitories. It said production was normal.

The measures led to people who said they worked at the site venting frustration about their treatment and provisions via social media.

Scores fled the site over the weekend, with photographs and videos on social media purporting to show Foxconn staff trekking across fields in daytime and along roads at night. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the posts.

Foxconn and local authorities have not disclosed the number of any infected workers at the site. Zhengzhou, capital of central Henan province, has since Oct 19 reported 264 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases.

Foxconn implemented closed loop measures in March and July this year at its smaller Shenzhen factory as cases in the southern city rose.

Closed loops enable companies to stay operational during lockdowns but take a toll on workers, whose movements are severely limited, with some even required to sleep on factory floors. Tesla used a closed loop to resume output during Shanghai’s restive lockdown earlier this year.

In May, the Shanghai plant of another Apple supplier, MacBook assembler Quanta Computer, was also hit by worker chaos after the discovery of Covid-19 cases despite a closed-loop system being put in place.