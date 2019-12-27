Foxconn hands out $3.4b in bonuses to employees in Taiwan

Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group has handed out NT$76.6 billion (S$3.4 billion) in bonuses to its 4,166 employees in Taiwan.

This means each employee received on average about NT$1.83 million (S$82,300), although bonuses varied for different business units and individual roles and performance, local Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday.

Foxconn has issued year-end cash bonuses since the beginning of 2017, giving out between NT$76.6 billion and NT$105 billion.

Going by the timings of its previous handouts, the latest bonuses should have been issued early next year, but are ahead of schedule by about two weeks.

The earlier date is said to be the decision of new Foxconn chairman Liu Yang-wei, who took over in July from predecessor Terry Gou.

Mr Gou, Foxconn's founder and Taiwan's richest man, resigned in June, after four decades at the helm, to contest Taiwan's presidency, but quit the race in September.

Mr Liu was previously head of Foxconn's semiconductor business unit.

Foxconn is the world's largest electronics assembler. Its major customers include Apple, Microsoft, Huawei and Nintendo.