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Vendors in India often initiate insolvency proceedings to recover overdue payments, though these filings rarely push a company into bankruptcy.

About half a dozen vendors in India are experiencing payment delays by Foxconn Technology Group’s local unit, said sources familiar with the matter, with one even filing an insolvency lawsuit to recover US$15 million (S$19.3 million) in unpaid dues.

BCD Emprasa, which leased dormitory housing in southern India for the Foxconn unit’s employees at the Bengaluru facility, has alleged that it did not receive payment for rent and utilities in an Aug 12 petition to the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) Chennai bench.

The company is seeking about 1.43 billion rupees (S$19.8 million) for past dues along with interest, service charges and damages as at July 8 from Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development, according to the filing, which was seen by Bloomberg News.

Vendors in India often initiate insolvency proceedings to recover overdue payments, though these filings rarely push a company into bankruptcy.

While the dispute is not expected to derail Foxconn’s growth plans in India, it adds to the challenges facing the iPhone assembler as it competes with Tata Electronics for a bigger role in Apple’s supply chain.

Bloomberg News reported in 2025 that Foxconn recalled hundreds of Chinese workers from India – though the reason was not clear at the time – in a move that saw the company bring in staff from Taiwan and Vietnam to minimise the impact on production.

Foxconn did not reply to e-mailed queries seeking comments on BCD’s lawsuit in India.

“These defaults have caused grave financial prejudice and substantial commercial harm to the company,” BCD said in an e-mailed response, adding that the matter was sub judice before NCLT.

At least four vendors other than BCD have been waiting for several months to over a year for Foxconn to clear their dues, said sources familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

Several were hired for construction-related work on the Bengaluru facility and were working with Foxconn for the first time.

Under an April 2024 agreement with BCD, Foxconn leased 700 residential units for female employees, with rent payable regardless of occupancy and a lock-in through July 2026, according to the NCLT filing.

Foxconn defaulted on an invoice due in May 2025, it said. The electronics giant also did not agree to appointing an arbitrator.

Departures of some non-Indian staff have slowed payments to local contractors, the people said. BLOOMBERG