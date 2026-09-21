Straitstimes.com header logo

Four Chinese firms seek to raise up to S$2.33 billion in Hong Kong offerings

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The offerings come as Hong Kong’s market for initial public offerings and secondary listings continues to strengthen.

The offerings come as Hong Kong’s market for initial public offerings and secondary listings continues to strengthen.

PHOTO: REUTERS

HONG KONG - Four Chinese firms are looking to raise up to a combined HK$14.35 billion (S$2.33 billion) via separate listings in Hong Kong, with automation equipment maker RoboTechnik accounting for the largest portion, exchange filings showed on Sept 21.

The offerings come as Hong Kong’s market for initial public offerings and secondary listings continues to strengthen. Deals have raised about US$45.8 billion (S$58.4 billion) so far in 2026, compared with US$24 billion in the same period in 2025, LSEG data showed.

RoboTechnik Intelligent Technology is offering 11.9 million H shares at up to HK$436 each, aiming to raise about HK$5.18 billion.

Reuters reported on Sept 18 citing sources that RoboTechnik was targeting a Hong Kong listing of about US$800 million and planned to launch the deal on Sept 21 with market debut on Sept 29.

If both a 15 per cent offer size adjustment option and the over-allotment option are fully exercised, the total deal could reach HK$6.85 billion at the maximum offer price.

The Shenzhen-listed company makes equipment for photovoltaic cell manufacturing and assembly and testing systems for silicon photonics devices used in optical interconnects for data centres and AI infrastructure.

Printed circuit board maker Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic and materials producer Red Avenue New Materials are seeking to raise up to HK$5.10 billion and HK$3 billion, respectively, through secondary share sales.

Precision motor solutions provider Direct Drive Tech will raise HK$1.08 billion in an initial public offering.

Shares of all four firms are expected to start trading on the exchange on Sept 29. REUTERS

More on this topic
China curbs humanoid IPOs after Unitree’s volatile debut: Report
OpenAI projects burning through $354.6 billion by 2030, FT reports
See more on

Hong Kong

IPO

Stock market

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.