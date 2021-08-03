For Subscribers
News analysis
For SPH shareholders, offer is best available option on the table
After waiting for what might seem like an eternity, shareholders of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) have an offer from Keppel Corporation to buy out their shares via a $3.4 billion part-cash, part-Reits (real estate investment trusts) offer.
Documents that have been circulated indicate that this gives them an opportunity to realise the value of their SPH shares at a premium of 39.9 per cent to the last traded price before SPH announced a strategic review of its businesses in March this year.