Foodcourt operator Singapura Heritage Food Hall ordered by High Court to wind up
- High Court ordered Singapura Heritage Food Hall to wind up after poultry supplier Toh Thye San Farm applied on Sept 17, with the order made on Oct 23.
- Paul Tan of Nexia Solutions was appointed liquidator. Creditors must file proof of debt, but the amount owed and reasons for the order were not disclosed.
- The company, linked to Lao Huo Tang, was set up in September 2024 and runs outlets at Downtown East and SingPost Centre. It is unclear if they are still open.
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SINGAPORE – Foodcourt operator Singapura Heritage Food Hall, which is linked to restaurant group Lao Huo Tang, has been ordered by the High Court to wind up following an application by poultry supplier Toh Thye San Farm.
According to a notice published in the Government Gazette on Nov 4, the winding-up order was made on Oct 23, about five weeks after Toh Thye San Farm filed its application against the company on Sept 17.
Paul Tan of Nexia Solutions has been appointed liquidator to oversee the winding-up process and administer the company’s affairs.
The notice also directed all creditors of Singapura Heritage Food Hall to file their proof of debt with the liquidator, allowing their claims to be assessed as part of the liquidation process.
The amount allegedly owed to Toh Thye San Farm was not disclosed in the notice, which also did not specify the grounds on which the winding-up order was made.
A winding-up order places a company into compulsory liquidation, during which a liquidator takes control of its affairs, identifies and realises its assets, and distributes available proceeds to creditors in accordance with the law.
The proceedings were brought before the General Division of the High Court, with Lighthouse Law representing Toh Thye San Farm.
Singapura Heritage Food Hall was incorporated in September 2024 and is wholly owned by Lao Huo Tang Investments, according to Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) records.
Thomas Hong, founder and chief executive of Lao Huo Tang Group, is listed as a director of Singapura Heritage Food Hall and its parent company. He is also the majority shareholder of Lao Huo Tang Investments.
According to Lao Huo Tang Group’s website, Singapura Heritage Food Hall has two listed locations, at Downtown East in Pasir Ris and SingPost Centre in Eunos.
Both locations are listed as operating daily from 11am to 10pm, with last orders at 9.15pm.
It remains unclear whether either outlet is still operating following the winding-up order. However, a Google search reflects that both outlets open at 11am as at Nov 6.
Toh Thye San Farm, established in 1979, is a Singapore business involved in processing and distributing meat products, including poultry.
ACRA records show that the business is registered as a sole proprietorship owned by Toh Thye San Pte Ltd.