Food court operator Singapura Heritage faces winding-up application by poultry supplier

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The winding up application comes after several companies linked to the Lao Huo Tang Group appeared in the State Courts over unpaid CPF contributions.

SINGAPORE – The operator of Sing apura Herit age Food Hall, an eatery brand linked to Lao Huo Tang Group, is facing a winding-up application filed by poultry supplier Toh Thye San Farm.

According to a notice published in the Government Gazette on Oc t 6, Toh Thye San Farm filed the application against Singapura Heritage Food Hall on Sept 17.

The application is scheduled to be heard in the General Division of the High Court on Oct 23 .

The notice did not disclose the amount allegedly owed or the grounds for the application.

According to Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) records, Singapura Heritage Food Hall is wholly owned by Lao Huo Tang Investments. Thomas Hong is a director of both companies and the majority shareholder of Lao Huo Tang Investments.

The winding up application comes after several companies linked to the Lao Huo Tang Group appeared in the State Courts over unpaid Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions.

At a State Courts hearing on Oct 6, Hong, who is also founder and chief executive of Lao Huo Tang Group, said he had personally paid off CPF arrears involving Chickita F&B, Soup Empire Holdings, Kenny Rogers (Marina Square) and Kenny Rogers F&B.

Lao Huo Tang F&B received a discharge amounting to an acquittal on nine charges, while Lao Huo Tang Restaurant applied for the same outcome on six charges.

According to Lao Huo Tang Group’s website, Singapura Heritage Food Hall has two outlets, at Downtown East in Pasir Ris and SingPost Centre in Eunos.

Toh Thye San Farm, established in 1979, is a homegrown sole proprietorship involved in processing and distributing meat products, including poultry.

The Straits Times has contacted Lao Huo Tang’s management as well as Toh Thye San Farm and its appointed law firm Lighthouse Law for comment.