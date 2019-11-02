Food businesses get leg-up with regulatory boosts

Companies with a good track record can have their halal certification renewed automatically and the period of cover doubled to two years.

The option for automatic renewal has been made available to companies since January.

The change is expected to save each company at least 16 man-hours on each application cycle, which translates into about 74,000 man-hours a year saved, said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat yesterday.

It comes amid moves to foster a pro-enterprise environment where businesses can thrive.

Mr Chee, who is also Senior Minister of State for Education, was speaking at the Food Services Transformation Conference 2019, organised by Nanyang Polytechnic's (NYP) Asian Culinary Institute Singapore.

The event, held at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Paya Lebar, brought together food companies which shared their transformation experiences with others in the industry.

"We must also look internally at our regulatory processes in order to create a pro-enterprise environment that helps our businesses to thrive," said Mr Chee, who was guest of honour at the event.

"We do so through the Pro-Enterprise Panel under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, which proactively seeks out feedback from businesses to review and streamline our rules and regulations, so that we help businesses to reduce compliance costs, support new innovation, and provide more opportunities for local companies to demonstrate their capabilities and scale up."

On the halal certification front, Mr Chee said discussions are being held with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) on the possibility of reducing the two-year licence fee quantum.

Muis is the sole authority for administering and regulating halal certification in Singapore. Last year, it certified more than 4,500 premises and over 50,000 types of products made in Singapore.

Another regulatory improvement means that food businesses can now request a joint inspection by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

A business has to be inspected by the SFA to get a food shop licence, and those carrying over 200kg of petroleum and flammable materials require an SCDF inspection.

Mr Chee noted: "It can be challenging to secure a common time slot for business owners and the inspectors to meet. Setting up two separate appointments is even more difficult, and this has inadvertently caused delays and inconvenience to business owners."

With this regulatory change, businesses can start operating up to three weeks earlier, he said.

Separately, Mr Chee said the food sector can transform itself by riding on new innovations and levelling up its workers, while venturing overseas to tap growth opportunities.

"We have a trusted brand name. Our businesses can build on this advantage. Food safety is a key consideration in many parts of the world, and many consumers are willing to pay a premium for quality food with safety assurance," he said.

At the conference, the Asian Culinary Institute signed an agreement with Informa Markets, organiser of the Food&HotelAsia (FHA) event, to promote skill-deepening and reskilling for the food services industry.

The FHA event brings together industry professionals from across Asia to source high-quality, new-to-market food ingredients, drinks and fresh produce.

NYP and Informa Markets will collaborate to set up a learning studio at the polytechnic at next year's FHA event, to offer seminars and workshops on topics like food waste management, menu re-engineering and customer digital analytics.