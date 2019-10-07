Focus on US-China talks amid concern over US economy

Last week, sentiment wavered greatly on worries that the resilient United States economy is showing signs of a slowdown, with most now anticipating that the US Federal Reserve will lower interest rates at its meeting later this month.

With that in mind, investors are likely to look to the slew of Fed speeches this week, as well as minutes from last month's meeting, for clues to the next Fed rate move.

More importantly, market watchers will be looking to the 13th round of high-level US-China trade talks on Thursday and Friday as a key event that could shape risk appetite until the year's end.

FXTM market analyst Han Tan said: "Should this week's trade talks come to naught, that could fuel more risk aversion and dampen demand for riskier assets, amid escalating concerns over the global economic landscape."

The talks are also coming at a crucial time, with Washington set to raise tariffs on US$250 billion (S$345 billion) worth of Chinese goods to 30 per cent on Oct 15.

Last Friday, investors breathed a sigh of relief as Wall Street's three key indexes all registered 1.4 per cent of gains, especially after three days of disappointing US data releases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished at 26,573.72, the broad-based S&P 500 ended at 2,952.01, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite closed at 7,982.47. Despite the late-week jump, the Dow and S&P 500 still closed lower for the third straight week but the Nasdaq eked out a slight gain.

The reason for the uptick in sentiment was the US economy adding 136,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate hit 3.5 per cent - a new 50-year low. That said, with the pace of job creation slowing and wages falling, there are concerns that US household spending will not be able to support the economy.

In the local market, the Straits Times Index ended last week at 3,078.36, falling 9.61 points or 0.3 per cent. The blue-chip index was down 1.5 per cent for the week.

It is a light data week, with just August's retail sales data due on Friday.

The second week of this month is also when the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is expected to release its biannual monetary policy statement (MPS), which is due with Singapore's preliminary third-quarter gross domestic product growth data.

United Overseas Bank economist Alvin Liew said: "As MAS typically announces the MPS release date seven days in advance and the MPS is expected to be released no later than Oct 14, we therefore expect MAS to announce on Monday (today) that the October MPS will be released on Oct 14."

Maybank analysts have said MAS is likely to reduce the slope of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$Neer) to 0.5 per cent from the current 1 per cent appreciation path at the upcoming review.

FXTM's Mr Tan noted: "Considering the headwinds that are currently buffeting the worldwide economy, MAS is expected to join the global trend of easing policy settings to support the domestic economy."