First Singapore trial involving bitcoin starts

The trial for Singapore's first legal dispute involving the cryptocurrency bitcoin started yesterday, with a court expected to decide whether a number of trades done in April last year had been wrongfully reversed - leading to proceeds being deducted without authorisation.
In the case being heard in the Singapore International Commercial Court, electronic market maker B2C2 is suing cryptocurrency exchange operator Quoine over a "unilateral reversal" of seven orders on its platform. A market maker buys and sells financial instruments, hoping to profit on the bid-offer spreads.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?