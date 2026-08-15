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Firms transshipping through S’pore must declare the true country of origin of goods: MTI

This comes after a White House report naming Singapore as part of China’s ‘shadow transshipment network’.

SINGAPORE - Companies transshipping goods through Singapore are expected to fully comply with the Republic’s laws and regulations, including accurately declaring the country and region of origi n, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Aug 15.

The MTI was responding to queries from The Straits Times about a report issued on Aug 13 by President Donald Trump’s administration that flagged Singapore and dozens of other economies are at risk of being used by Chinese exporters to avoid US tariffs.

The report issued by the White House, titled “The Great Transshipment Scam”, framed the routing of Chinese goods through an intermediate lower-tariff country as an elaborate scheme to conceal their true origin.

“Singapore takes trade compliance seriously, ” said an MTI spokesperson.

The ministry noted that Singapore’s economic competitiveness is underpinned by strong rule of law, transparent regulations ; as well as zero tolerance for fraud, corruption and criminal activities.

As a trusted international business hub, Singapore is committed to upholding the international reputation that it has built up over time and safeguarding the integrity of our business environment, said MTI.

The transshipment of goods is governed by the Regulation of Imports and Exports Act 1995, and the Strategic Goods (Control) Act 2002.

MTI cited a June 2025 Singapore Customs circular to all traders and declaring agents reiterating the importance of accurate “Country/Region of Origin” declarations in permit applications.

The circular stated that all customs declarations, including Singapore’s import, export and transhipment permit applications, are required to be accurate and truthful under the Customs Act and Regulation of Imports and Exports Act.

“An incorrect declaration, including as to country/region of origin, may amount to an offence and result in penalties,” the circular stated.

Traders are also required to maintain a record of documents - including proof of origin - relating to the purchase, import, sale or export of your goods for at least five years from the date of permit application approval.

MTI said: “Singapore does not condone businesses using their association with Singapore and using fraudulent and dishonest means to circumvent or violate the laws and regulations of other countries. Singapore will also not hesitate to take firm and decisive action against any violation of our laws.”

The White House report said that a substantial reallocation of US import sourcing followed the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods in 2018. As China’s direct share of US goods imports declined, the combined share supplied by transshipment countries increased.

While the White House admitted that some of the shift in trade may have reflected legitimate changes in production, investment and sourcing, however, the timing, magnitude and direction of the two trends support further investigation.

Using estimates from government and private-sector studies, the report estimates that potential tariff-evading transshipments may have been within a range of US$40 billion (S$51.2 billion) to US$303 billion annually.

It also said the administration will use an artificial intelligence-powered “Detective Border”, among other initiatives, to help crack down on illegal transshipments.

The report named about 40 economies, including Singapore, as participants in the “shadow transshipment network”, and grouped them into three tiers in accordance with the extent of their involvement.

Tier 1 economies included Canada, the European Union, India, Israel, Japan and Taiwan, and were described as major US-bound export platforms where transshipment risk is embedded within broad legitimate trade flows.

Tier 2 economies were those with significant economic integration with China, and include Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.

The White House placed Singapore in Tier 3, which the report said consists of “small, opportunistic Chinese targets”. Others in Tier 3 included Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and the Philippines.

“These are smaller economies with lower absolute illegal transshipment volumes but specific weak-link advantages – including low-cost labour, free zones, port or border access, bonded warehousing, niche assembly capacity, preferential US access or limited Customs enforcement capacity – that make them attractive opportunistic targets for China-linked rerouting.”

However, MTI said Singapore has and will continue to enforce trade compliance.

As an example of enforcement, MTI cited how a Singapore-registered company and three individuals - two Singaporean residents and a Chinese national - were charged on Aug 14 for their alleged involvement in a scheme to falsely declare the origin of bedding products headed to the US. The investigation commenced in February 2026.

The White House report did not say what immediate action will follow. In August 2025, the US announced an additional 40 per cent tariff specifically on goods determined to have been illegally transshipped to evade duties.