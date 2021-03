The Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) payouts served as much-needed cash flow relief for Lim Kee Food Manufacturing amid the circuit breaker and supply chain challenges last year but the safety net is being rolled up.

Lim Kee, which makes traditional steamed buns, falls under Tier 3A of JSS support, so it received 10 per cent of the first $4,600 of gross monthly wages for every Singaporean or permanent resident employee for the four-month period from last September.