Fintech sector expected to hire more: Survey

According to the poll, the average fintech firm in Singapore employs 10.8 people, with the most employees working in software and application development, and sales, marketing and business development.
Hiring is expected to pick up among fintech companies in Singapore as the sector's prospects continue to look bright amid the global economic uncertainty.

Some 94 per cent of fintech firms intend to expand their workforce within the next 12 months, according to a survey released yesterday.

The survey by the Singapore FinTech Association and audit firm PwC Singapore, which covered 81 companies here, also found that about 28 per cent of respondents expect to double their headcount within the next 36 months.

Singapore is a regional hub for fintech, which is booming around the world.

