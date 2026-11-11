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Fintech firm Airwallex to invest more than $2 billion, grow its headcount to over 1,000 in Singapore

Airwallex now has over 750 staff here across functions such as commercial, corporate, product and engineering.

SINGAPORE – Australia-founded fintech firm Airwallex plans to invest more than $2 billion in Singapore over the next five years, as it expands its local workforce to more than 1,000 employees.

The firm currently employs more than 750 people in Singapore across various functions including commercial, corporate, product and engineering. It expects to continue hiring across all areas, with a focus on artificial intelligence, product development, engineering, commercial and legal roles.

Airwallex is an AI-powered financial platform that helps businesses manage their finances, automate financial operations, make and receive payments, and transact across borders.

The $2 billion investment is expected to support Airwallex’s continued growth in Singapore, including the expansion of its local workforce, product innovation and technology capabilities, and the strengthening of its global and regional operations.

The plans were announced on Nov 11 at the official opening of the fintech firm’s expanded co-headquarters at Guoco Tower. Singapore will serve as one of Airwallex’s two global co-headquarters, alongside San Francisco.

With the expanded office space and another floor scheduled for occupancy in early 2027, Airwallex’s total office footprint in Singapore will exceed 80,000 sq ft across four floors of the building.

This marks a significant expansion from its 2,800 sq ft office at Grace Global Raffles Place when it first established its presence in Singapore.

Airwallex’s Singapore customer base consists primarily of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), digital-first businesses, e-commerce brands, travel companies and professional services firms.

The firm said it serves over 670,000 customers globally, with Singapore among its fastest-growing markets, although it does not disclose market-specific figures.

Its chief revenue officer Kai Wu said at the event that as that as AI transforms financial services, Singapore has the talent, infrastructure and ambition to play a leading role.

Airwallex general manager for Asia-Pacific Arnold Chan told The Straits Times that the firm’s ambition here is to create high-value jobs, equip local talent with global experiences and skills as well as allow local talent to contribute to a global technology business like Airwallex.

“Singapore is central to our global ambitions. Its talent, innovation ecosystem and connectivity make it a natural home for one of our global co-headquarters, and a key base for driving our next phase of growth.”

Chan also noted that even small SMEs would have operations regionally and globally, reinforcing the need for innovative financial solutions.

One of its latest products include agentic business accounts that allow AI agents to autonomously manage corporate treasury tasks and money movement.

“We imagine the future of finance would basically evolve from using AI as a tool or copilot to an entire autonomous and agentic workflow, where AI would drive decisions, help execute and action as well,” said Chan.

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Alvin Tan said Singapore’s strong business ecosystem was built up over many years to support companies looking to grow, expand and innovate.

“Our ambition is to make it as sticky as possible so that companies like Airwallex can grow,” he said, adding that the Monetary Authority of Singapore launched Future of Finance Institute in June to scale financial innovation.

In the first half of 2026, Airwallex Singapore recorded 90% year-on-year revenue growth and 90% year-on-year growth in total transaction volume, reflecting increasing adoption of its financial solutions.

Herman Loh, senior vice president and co-head of Digital Industry Singapore at the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), said that Airwallex’s continued investment in Singapore will anchor more product and AI capabilities here.

Airwallex will work closely with EDB to deepen its capabilities in Singapore and strengthen the country’s position as a global hub for financial services and technology innovation.

“This will create exciting new job opportunities critical to the development of next-generation financial solutions. Airwallex’s investment also highlights Singapore’s position as a key hub for fintech innovation, and a strategic base for companies expanding across Southeast Asia and the wider Asia-Pacific regions,” said Loh.