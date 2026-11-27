Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Fewer people in S’pore changed jobs in 2026, but most who did earned more: MOM

Close to two in three of those who changed jobs enjoyed pay bumps.

SINGAPORE - Fewer workers in Singapore are changing jobs as hiring slows and more seek job stability, even though those who switch employers are more likely to get a higher pay.

About two-thirds, or 65.6%, of full-time resident employees aged 25 to 64 who changed jobs saw their incomes rise after accounting for inflation, with most of these gains amounting to at least 5%.

The figures were released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Nov 27 in its annual labour force advance report.



The proportion of employed residents who changed jobs in the past year fell to 5.7% in 2026, extending the gradual downtrend from its peak in 2022.

The decline in job switching was most pronounced among younger residents aged below 30, particularly those aged 15 to 24. Younger workers who stayed in their jobs cited job stability as the most common reason for staying.

Meanwhile, older workers aged 50 and above were least likely to change jobs, with around half of older job stayers holding on to their current jobs for at least a decade.

MOM also tracked the longer-term income outcomes of workers who changed jobs, and found that they were more likely to enjoy real income gains than those who did not, director of MOM’s manpower research and statistics department Ang Boon Heng noted at a media briefing on Nov 27.

Job switchers were more likely than job stayers to see real income gains, with about 67% of them seeing higher incomes from 2025 to 2026, compared with around 61% who stayed in their jobs. The gap widens when looking at a five-year period from 2021 to 2026. For example, the older cohort who changed jobs in 2023 saw their incomes rise over a longer period following the job switch.

More than nine in 10 job switches over the past year were voluntary rather than due to retrenchments, said MOM.

Income outcomes were weaker in a small segment of workers who changed jobs involuntarily. Around 58% enjoyed wage income gains in their new jobs relative to their previous job, lower than the 67% recorded among voluntary job switchers.

While the majority of both groups saw higher incomes when they switch ed jobs, the ministry noted that involuntary job switchers were less likely to surpass earnings made in their old job.

Many job switchers moved across industries or occupations. Residents who changed industries typically remained in or moved into industries with above-average productivity, such as wholesale trade and financial and insurance services, while those who changed occupations commonly moved between PMET (p rofessionals, managers, executives and technicians) jobs.

These cross-sector and cross-occupation transitions show how transferable skills and experience can support workers to navigate labour market changes, said MOM.

Job mobility continued to ease across most sectors, including professional services and financial and insurance services, partly reflecting softer hiring and business restructuring.

But information and communications sector showed an exception, with the share of employed residents who changed jobs edging up from 8.1% in 2025 to 8.7% in 2026. MOM said the increase indicates ongoing workforce reallocation efforts and changing skill needs as firms adapt to technological developments.