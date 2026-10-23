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Ferrari, Lamborghini deals land car dealers in High Court, with one ordered to pay rival $300,000

The dispute involved a Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid (pictured), as well as other luxury cars including Lamborghinis and a Bentley.

SINGAPORE – A car dealer was found by the High Court to have falsely claimed he had found a $920,000 buyer for a Ferrari, but he still escaped paying damages because the man who sued him failed to prove his losses.

In an unusual twist, the claimant, Wu Chong, the sole proprietor of Allmotoring.sg, was ordered to pay the defendant, Ong Bee Hong, the sole proprietor of Trusty Leasing, $300,000, in a counter-claim arising from a separate dispute over an aborted Lamborghini transaction.

This was despite the fact that Ong still owes Wu $250,000 under the Ferrari sales agreement.

Justice Kristy Tan, in a written judgment on Oct 22, described Ong’s refusal to allow the $250,000 to be deducted from the award as unreasonable, and urged him and his lawyers to “act fairly and sensibly”.

The dispute involved a Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid, as well as other luxury cars, including Lamborghinis and a Bentley.

Wu had a 20 per cent stake in the Ferrari. The remaining 80 per cent belonged to a man identified in court documents as Toh Wee Keong.

Toh wanted to sell the car in January 2025 and asked Wu to market it, initially targeting a price of $980,000.

Wu also approached Ong to help find a buyer, saying the desired price was between $920,000 and $980,000.

On or around Jan 15, 2025, Ong told Wu that he had found a buyer for $920,000, although this was not true.

Wu then provided documents and prepared sales paperwork for the transaction. The documents recorded a sale from Allmotoring to Trusty for $250,000 for the car body only.

This agreed price between dealers for an unregistered car excludes taxes such as the additional registration fee, or ARF.

A second agreement recorded a sale from Trusty to Orizon Motorcycles for $260,000, also for the car body only.

The Ferrari was delivered on Jan 27, 2025, to a house in Jalan Tani.

Wu said he believed it was the ultimate buyer’s residence and felt pressured by Ong’s requests to deliver the car there. The property was, in fact, the home of Lim Soon Heng Terence, Orizon’s sole director and shareholder.

The car was later registered in the name of Ong’s girlfriend Pee Hwee Kim on Feb 11, 2025, with a $348,000 hire-purchase loan.

Ong told the court the Ferrari was actually his. He used Pee’s name because he had previously been bankrupt and it was easier to obtain financing that way. He added that he paid the loan instalments.

In October 2025, Pee sold the Ferrari to Atoll Discovery for $878,000. After the loan was redeemed, $557,946.62 in net proceeds went to Pee.

She transferred $400,000 to Ong and retained the remaining $157,946.62 to partly offset a personal loan of $180,000 that Ong owed her.

Wu later sued Ong, Lim and Pee, alleging deceit, misrepresentation, conversion, conspiracy and unjust enrichment.

Justice Tan found that Ong had falsely claimed in January 2025 that he had found a buyer willing to pay $920,000 for the Ferrari.

She found that Ong made the claim to get Wu to act on it, and that Wu had relied on it when handing over documents and transferring the car.

But she dismissed Wu’s claims because he could not establish the loss required to obtain damages.

He did not identify any other potential buyer who would have paid at least $920,000, nor did he provide sufficient evidence to establish what the Ferrari would have been worth had the alleged wrongdoing not occurred.

Justice Tan noted that even Ong and Pee had eventually sold the car for $878,000.

The judge cited a Court of Appeal reminder that a claimant must prove both the existence and amount of damage. Otherwise, even a claim that might otherwise have succeeded could fail, and the claimant could find that, after incurring legal costs, “the game has not been worth the candle”.

In the lawsuit, Ong had counter-claimed for $300,000 paid to Wu as a deposit for an orange Lamborghini Urus in a transaction that was later aborted.

Wu argued that the sum had been offset by money Ong owed him from other vehicle transactions involving another Lamborghini and a Bentley, but the judge found that Wu had not established the alleged set-offs.

Ong therefore succeeded in his counter-claim for the full $300,000.

However, the judge noted that both men accepted that the $250,000 Ferrari sales agreement was genuine and legally binding. Ong consequently remained legally obliged to pay Wu that sum.

Tan asked Ong’s lawyer whether the $250,000 could be deducted from the $300,000 award, leaving Ong with a net recovery of $50,000. Ong refused, arguing that Wu had neither claimed the Ferrari purchase price nor pleaded that it should be set off against the counterclaim.

The judge conceded: “Nevertheless, however unreasonable I may consider Ong’s position, I cannot say that it is legally wrong.”

She added that she was constrained by the cases the parties had put before her and ordered Wu to pay the full $300,000.

“This outcome is not wholly satisfactory in that it does not tie up the loose end of Ong’s outstanding obligation to pay Wu $250,000 under the $250,000 sales agreement,” she noted.

She added that nothing stopped Ong from honouring that obligation, even without a court order expressly enforcing it, including by taking it into account when deciding how much of the judgment debt to enforce.

“I exhort Ong to, and Ong’s counsel to do better in advising him to act fairly and sensibly in this regard,” she said.

Wu’s claims were dismissed in full. He was represented by Phoenix Law Corporation, while Ong, Lim and Pee were represented by Nine Yards Chambers.