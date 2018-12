WASHINGTON (AFP) - The US Federal Reserve is "hearing something important" in stock market unease and could adjust monetary policy if economic conditions worsen, the head of the New York Fed said Friday.

John Williams told CNBC the US central bank still views the US economy as "strong," but that it understood investor worries that conditions could weaken below expectations.

US stocks surged during the interview, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.2 percent to 23,140.93 near 1530 GMT.