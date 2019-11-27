Fed chief signals hold on interest rates

WASHINGTON • Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell struck an upbeat tone in gauging the ability of policymakers to extend the record US economic expansion, while signalling interest rates would probably remain on hold.

The remarks from Mr Powell on Monday underscored central bankers' view that they are likely to hold their fire for the coming months after cutting interest rates three times this year.

"Monetary policy is now well positioned to support a strong labour market and return inflation decisively to our symmetric 2 per cent objective," Mr Powell said in a speech to the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island.

The US central bank considers a 2 per cent inflation rate as an indicator of sustainable growth for the US economy and a level that keeps interest rates high enough to allow for lowering in an economic downturn.

In a look back at developments over the year, Mr Powell said weakening global growth and President Donald Trump's trade wars together hit US exports, weakened the manufacturing sector and sapped business confidence, which weighed down corporate investments. Additionally, inflation was vexingly low, adding to worries of falling into a Japan-like cycle of low growth. But the strong labour market and wage gains are supporting household spending and consumer confidence, said Mr Powell.

The Fed is due to hold its final policy meeting of the year from Dec 10 to 11. Futures markets did not predict another rate cut until September next year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG