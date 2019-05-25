Fave acquires two food-ordering apps in S'pore, Malaysia

As part of its ambition to be a super app in South-east Asia, mobile payment and deals platform Fave has acquired two food-ordering start-ups in Singapore and Malaysia.

The firm - formerly known as Groupon - has added CutQ, a Singapore food takeaway app, and FoodTime, a Malaysian mobile food-ordering and delivery app, to its stable for an undisclosed fee.

The new services will help Fave - which has a presence in Singapore and 34 other cities across Malaysia and Indonesia - to strengthen its position as a market leader in South-east Asia, the firm said in a statement yesterday.

"We saw an opportunity to leverage the knowledge and technology that CutQ in Singapore and FoodTime in Malaysia have developed, and are delighted to officially introduce their services as our next value-added service for our merchants and users," said Fave founder Joel Neoh.

These table ordering and takeaway solutions will help restaurants cut labour costs and increase productivity, he said.

"One of the biggest problems facing Singapore's and Malaysia's F&B (food and beverage) and retail industry is an acute labour shortage," said Mr Ng Aik Phong, managing director of Fave Singapore, in the same statement.

The lack of skilled labour, coupled with new government restrictions on foreign workers, poses one of the biggest growth challenges for such businesses in both countries, he added.

Singapore-based CutQ, founded in 2013, helps users skip the queue and have their orders ready for pickup.

Restaurants and eateries here that have signed up for Fave's table ordering solution include Gelare, Paulaner Brauhaus, Saboten and Tingkat Peranakan.

Jia Xiang Sarawak Kuching Kolo Mee, a restaurant chain with five outlets here, has benefited from Fave's table ordering service since it started using the feature last month.

"It helps us in cutting down the queues and shortening food waiting time, which improves the customer experience," said Mr Max Ng, a general manager at the chain.

"Furthermore, it has increased our sales by turning tables over quickly through an efficient ordering system and has tremendously increased our customers' spending," he added.

The new table ordering service is linked to FavePay, the app's mobile payment service, which gives loyalty cashback to consumers across categories, including F&B, beauty and wellness, and travel and leisure.

The FavePay service has been used for more than six million transactions in the first five months of this year.

To date, Fave has been downloaded more than four million times, and FavePay has given more than US$6 million (S$8.26 million) in cashback to Singaporeans and Malaysians.