Fast facts

THE CEO

Mr Hari V. Krishnan, 44, has been chief executive officer and managing director of PropertyGuru Group since 2016. He is a naturalised Singaporean.

Prior to PropertyGuru, he led LinkedIn in the Asia-Pacific region, as vice-president and managing director, and prior to that, worked at Fox Interactive Media, Travelguru, Yahoo and Cisco.

Mr Krishnan has an electronics engineering degree from the University of Mumbai, an MS in Telecommunications from the University of Colorado, Boulder where he studied on a J.N. Tata Fellowship, and an MBA from Insead.

A TedX speaker who is frequently invited to speak at public events, he has served on the Singapore Government's Future Economy Council Modern Services Sub-Committee.

Mr Krishnan's hobbies are tennis, running and hiking. He and his wife Maya Hari, CEO of Terrascope, have two children.

THE COMPANY

PropertyGuru is South-east Asia's biggest digital property marketplace with leading positions in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand.

The company was co-founded in 2007 by expats Steve Melhuish and Jani Rautiainen who were each trying to find a new home in Singapore. It hosts more than 3.3 million real estate listings and serves over 38 million property seekers monthly, and has more than 57,000 active real estate agents across South-east Asia.

PropertyGuru reported 2021 revenue of $100.7 million, a 23 per cent increase over the previous year. Adjusted Ebitda was a loss of $10.9 million, lower than its previous guidance of $16.4 million

The firm listed on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this year and has a market value of US$725 million (S$1.01 billion).

The shares were down 47 per cent as at Friday's close, less than the 77 per cent slide in Redfin Corp and roughly matching the 45 per cent drop in Zillow Group, both Nasdaq-listed.