Facebook parent Meta’s profit dives over 50% as challenges mount

PALO ALTO - Facebook parent Meta Platforms on Wednesday forecast a weak holiday quarter and significantly more costs next year, sending shares diving nearly 20 per cent as investors voiced skepticism about the company’s pricey metaverse bets.

The forecast knocked about US$67 billion (S$94 billion) off Meta’s stock market value in extended trade, adding to the more than half a trillion dollars in value already lost this year.

If Meta’s after-hours stock rout is matched in Thursday’s trading session, it will have been its deepest one-day loss since Feb 2, when the company last issued a dismal forecast.

The tech giant reported a 4 per cent drop in revenue for its third quarter – to US$27.7 billion, from US$29 billion a year earlier. Net income plunged 52 per cent to US$4.4 billion from a year earlier. Spending soared by 19 per cent.

More troubling was the company’s estimate that revenue for the holiday season fourth quarter would be in the range of US$30 billion to US$32.5 billion, mostly under analysts’ estimates of US$32.2 billion, according to the Refinitiv data.

The disappointing outlook comes as Meta is contending with slowing global economic growth, competition from TikTok, privacy changes from Apple, concerns about massive spending on the metaverse and the ever-present threat of regulation.

The company’s metaverse investments remained troubled. Meta said its Reality Labs division, which is responsible for the virtual reality and augmented reality efforts that are central to the metaverse, had lost US$3.7 billion compared with US$2.6 billion a year earlier. It said operating losses for the division would grow “significantly” next year.

Meta also forecast that operating losses associated with the Reality Labs unit responsible for its metaverse investments would grow in 2023 and pledged to “pace” investments after that.

Executives announced plans to consolidate offices and said Meta would keep headcount flat through the end of 2023.

Meta also forecast that its full-year 2023 total expenses would be US$96 billion to US$101 billion, significantly higher than a revised estimate for 2022 total expenses of US$85 billion to US$87 billion.

‘Experimental bets’

Meta is carrying out several overhauls of its apps and ads products to keep its core business pumping out profits, while also investing US$10 billion a year in a bet on metaverse hardware and software.

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has said he expects the metaverse investments to take about a decade to bear fruit. In the meantime, he has had to freeze hiring, shutter projects and reorganize teams to trim costs.