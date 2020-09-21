Facebook challenging data transfer freeze in Irish court

DUBLIN • Facebook has told Ireland's High Court that it cannot see how its services could operate in the European Union if regulators freeze its data transfer mechanism, the Sunday Business Post reported, citing court documents.

The US social media giant last week said the Irish Data Protection Commission, its lead EU regulator, had made a preliminary decision that the mechanism Facebook uses to transfer data from the EU to the US "cannot in practice be used".

Facebook requested and secured a temporary freeze on the order and a court review in the Irish High Court, which is due to consider the issue in November.

In an affidavit submitted to the court to request that the order be frozen, Ms Yvonne Cunnane, Facebook Ireland's head of data protection, said it was not clear how the company could continue providing services in the EU if the Irish order is enforced, the paper reported.

The affidavit has not been made public, a High Court spokesman said, and a Facebook spokesman did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

In a Sept 9 blog post that first confirmed the investigation, Facebook said it relied on the mechanism - under what are known as standard contractual clauses (SCCs) - to transfer data to countries outside the EU and that a ban would have "a far-reaching effect on businesses that rely on SCCs".

The Irish probe follows a ruling by the Court of Justice of the EU in July on when SCCs can be used legally. The ruling was in response to EU concerns that the surveillance regime in the US might not respect the privacy rights of EU citizens when their personal data is sent to the US for commercial use.

