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Explainer: Gone in 20 minutes, how the biggest heist in crypto history unfolded

Binance co-chief executive Richard Teng said losses would be covered by its US$1 billion (S$1.28 billion) secure asset fund and company resources.

SINGAPORE – Hackers stole US$6.3 billion (S$8 billion) from Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, in a record digital asset theft.

Here is what we know so far.

What happened?

About US$6.3 billion of cryptocurrencies were drained from wallets that Binance uses to process transactions, according to the exchange and expert analysis of blockchain records.

Binance said in a statement on X that it initially thought the attack involved a compromised laptop.

“However, our subsequent investigation has uncovered additional points of breach,” it added, without elaborating.

The exchange operates a secure asset fund for users, a US$1 billion bitcoin reserve designed to protect customers in the event of a security breach, according to its website.

Co-chief executive Richard Teng said losses would be covered by the fund and company resources.

According to US blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs, the attackers compromised Binance’s “signing infrastructure”, which authorises transactions, allowing them to issue instructions that emptied the affected wallets.

The bulk of the heist unfolded in about 20 minutes, blockchain records show, beginning shortly after 2000 GMT on Oct 29 (4am SGT, Oct 30).

Once the funds were moved, the attackers raced to shift them beyond the reach of Binance counterparties and stablecoin issuers, which have frozen roughly half of the stolen assets.

An unusual feature of some cryptocurrencies, including major stablecoins such as Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC, is that their issuers can freeze them remotely.

“In layman’s terms, the attacker may not have stolen the vault key, they may have hijacked the system that tells the vault to release money,” said Joshua Chu, a Hong Kong lawyer who works on crypto cases.

Who is behind it?

Several US blockchain analysis firms said the attack bears similarities to previous operations attributed to North Korean hackers.

Teng said Binance’s investigation had not yet identified the attackers, while North Korea routinely denies involvement in cyberattacks and cryptocurrency thefts. North Korea’s mission in Geneva and embassy in China did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

TRM said the breach shared characteristics with the 2025 attack on crypto exchange Bybit, which the FBI attributed to North Korean hackers. The firm said it was highly confident the same group was behind the Binance theft.

Chainalysis said funds stolen in an attack in September on Bitget were being mixed with proceeds from the Binance breach.

Where’s the money?

About half the stolen assets were stablecoins that have since been frozen by issuers including Tether, Circle, Ripple and World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s crypto venture.

That does not mean the coins will be returned to Binance, but it significantly limits the attackers’ ability to convert them into cash.

TRM said some of the funds had already been posted as collateral to borrow ether and estimated that about US$2.4 billion worth of bitcoin and ether is beyond reach.

“No company issues bitcoin or ether and no company can freeze either one,” said Patrick Tan, general counsel of ChainArgos, a blockchain intelligence firm in Singapore.

“The bitcoin and ether can be stopped only if the attacker sends them to a crypto-asset exchange or broker that is able and willing to freeze them, or if law enforcement obtains the private keys.”

Market participants said the attackers would likely mix the stolen coins with other assets or use lesser-known coins and exchanges to try to move the proceeds.

“The more time passes, the less likely they will be able to fold those funds into other exchanges or payment providers – they essentially get blacklisted,” said Bernardo Brites, CEO of Trace Finance, a stablecoin infrastructure company.

“In reality, a lot of the proceeds of hacks... (can only be laundered) in the first few hours, but after that happens, you have a lot of different players who know those are marked funds... and they usually sit there for years.”

What next?

The theft is the latest in a series of major digital asset breaches. Attackers stole US$2.9 billion of cryptocurrency across nearly 150 incidents in 2025, according to TRM Labs.

The attack has also rattled confidence in the sector. Cryptocurrencies fell on Oct 30 and the total market value of stablecoins declined, suggesting investors were pulling money from digital assets. REUTERS