Market Watch

Expect more stock market volatility in week ahead

Gains likely to be more modest given prospects for less stimulus, says analyst.

Associate Editor
News that Singapore would further ease border restrictions saw interest turn to the likes of Singapore Airlines, Sats and hospitality stocks.ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It has been a turbulent week for markets following the release of the July 27-28 minutes of the US Federal Reserve meetings last Wednesday (Aug 18), showing that the potential for monetary tightening in the next five months is higher than anticipated. 

Despite a positive session for the Dow Jones Index last Friday, when it gained 226 points, the index lost a net 395.30 points for the week to close at 35,120.08 points. This, however, is still its third-highest close.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 