With Singapore as its regional hub, Toho Entertainment Asia is powering the reach of Japanese films and anime across Asia, led by its cultural icon Godzilla

Godzilla made its latest big-screen appearance in Singapore, as Toho Entertainment Asia sets its sights on reaching more fans across the region.

Godzilla roared into Singapore on Nov 4, just one day after its latest film debuted in Japan. Now, the Japanese entertainment group behind the legendary kaiju, or ‘monster’, is looking to make a bigger splash in cinemas across Asia.

The premiere of Godzilla Minus Zero at selected cinemas made Singapore one of its stops in Asia outside Japan. It also marked an early step in Toho Entertainment Asia’s (TEA) push into direct film distribution across the region.

Established in Singapore in 2024, TEA is the Asian regional headquarters of Toho Group, the Japanese entertainment group behind Godzilla and a portfolio of anime titles.

Besides distributing and licensing, TEA is also actively exploring business opportunities with local partners on merchandising, marketing, events and promotions.

Singapore’s position as a regional hub for business, finance and logistics makes it a strategic base for reaching Asia’s diverse markets, says Koji Ueda, president of Toho Global.

“It is also, in many ways, a ‘showcase for Asia’ – a place where the diversity and dynamism of markets across the region come together,” he adds.

“To use our resources efficiently while reaching as many markets and fans as possible in an effective way, we determined that Singapore was the ideal location from which to begin expanding our presence across Asia.”

Connecting with fans beyond the screen

Growing interest in Japanese content across Asia represents an enormous opportunity, Ueda continues.

He points out the meteoric growth of Anime Festival Asia (AFA) – one of South-east Asia’s largest annual Japanese pop culture and anime conventions – which has held editions in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia since 2008. Its flagship Singapore edition has drawn more than 120,000 attendees annually over the past four years.

Recognising the region’s growing potential, Ueda says Toho’s mission is not just to reach more fans, but also to give fans further ways to connect with their favourite characters and stories offline.

Toho Entertainment Asia is looking to bring fans closer to their favourite characters through exclusive merchandise. PHOTO: TOHO ENTERTAINMENT ASIA

At this year’s AFA Singapore, happening from Nov 27 to 29, TEA’s booth will feature anime titles, with exclusive Godzilla and anime merchandise and as well as photo opportunities featuring the iconic kaiju and characters from popular series such as The Apothecary Diaries and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.

TEA also plans to work with regional creators to develop original merchandise shaped by local fans’ needs and preferences.

Fabio Takamichi Murayama, managing director of TEA, says: “Our ambition goes far beyond simply bringing content created in Japan to audiences across Asia. We want to work hand in hand with local creators and business partners to create exciting new products and experiences created from Asia.”

To engage local and regional fans beyond the screen, Toho Entertainment Asia is bringing popular anime titles to Anime Festival Asia Singapore 2026. PHOTOS: (C) S-SBCR/TP, (C) S,I/ IVP, (C) K.Y,T.A/S/FP, (C) H,II/ADP AND (C) Y.T/S/SEP

The company is already making its first-ever expansion into Asian e-commerce markets, progressively launching official stores on regional platforms such as Shopee. Plans also include Asia-exclusive merchandise and the expansion of the TOHO animation store and Godzilla Store into Asian markets.

We plan to broaden our line-up and create even more ways for fans to enjoy the worlds of our IP,” says Murayama. “Looking ahead, we will continue exploring new possibilities in entertainment with talented people and partners across Asia.”