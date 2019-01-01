Euro still needs work 20 years on, say European Union's presidents

KEEPING IT SAFE, SECURE AND RESILIENT

After 20 years, there is now a generation who knows no other domestic currency. During that time, the European Central Bank has delivered on its main task of maintaining price stability.

But we also contribute to the well-being of euro-area citizens by developing safe, innovative banknotes, promoting secure payment systems, supervising banks to ensure they are resilient and overseeing financial stability in the euro area.

MARIO DRAGHI, president of the European Central Bank.

CONTINUE TO BOOST EURO'S GLOBAL ROLE

The euro has become a symbol of unity, sovereignty and stability. It has delivered prosperity and protection to our citizens and we must ensure that it continues to do so. This is why we are working hard to complete our Economic and Monetary Union and boost the euro's international role further.

JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER, president of the European Commission.

BE PREPARED FOR WHAT THE FUTURE MAY HOLD

The euro and the close economic cooperation that it entails has evolved over time, overcoming challenges in its way. It has come a long way since the start, and it has seen important changes in the wake of the crisis to help us leave the hardship behind.

But this work is not yet finished, it requires continuous reform efforts in good times as in bad times. There can be no doubts of our political will to strengthen the Economic and Monetary Union. We need to be prepared for what the future may hold - we owe that to our citizens.

MARIO CENTENO, president of the Eurogroup.