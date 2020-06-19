EU threatens digital taxes even without global deal

PARIS/BRUSSELS • The European Union said yesterday it could impose taxes on digital giants such as Google, Amazon and Facebook even without a global agreement by the year end, after Washington quit talks and stoked fears of a new trade war.

The latest transatlantic row was ignited when the United States said on Wednesday that it was pulling out of negotiations with European countries over new international tax rules on digital firms, saying the talks had made no progress.

Nearly 140 countries are involved in the talks organised by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on the first major rewrite of global tax rules in a generation to bring them up to date for the digital era.

"A trade war, especially at this point in time, where the world economy is going through a historical downturn, would hurt the economy, jobs and confidence even further," OECD secretary-general Angel Gurria said, urging all sides to reach a deal.

The talks aim to reach agreement by the end of this year, but that deadline is slipping out of reach, after Washington's latest move and with the US presidential polls in November.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said his country, Britain, Italy and Spain had jointly responded yesterday to a letter from US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announcing the pullout.

"This letter is a provocation. It's a provocation towards all the partners at the OECD when we were centimetres away from a deal on the taxation of digital giants," Mr Le Maire told France Inter radio.

Spain's government said it and other European nations would not accept "any type of threat from another country" over the digital tax. Italy said it was committed to a global deal.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Wednesday: "We were making no headway and the secretary made the decision that rather than have them go off on their own, he would just say we're no longer involved in the negotiations."

He added: "We have a situation where a variety of countries have decided that the easiest way to raise revenue is to tax somebody else's companies and they happen to be ours. The United States will not let that happen."

European countries have said technology companies pay too little tax in places where they do business because they can shift profits around the globe. Washington has resisted new unilateral taxes on Silicon Valley companies in the absence of an OECD deal.

"The European Commission wants a global solution to bring corporate taxation into the 21st century," European economic commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said.

"But if that proves impossible this year, we have been clear that we will come forward with a new proposal at EU level," he said, adding that taxes could be introduced even without a deal.

France, one of several European countries to have enacted new taxes, had agreed to suspend collection of its levy while talks were under way on a global approach.

But Mr Le Maire yesterday said France would impose its digital services tax this year, whether or not Washington returned to negotiations. "No one can accept that the digital giants can make profits from their 450 million European clients and not pay taxes where they are," he added.

The French tax applies a 3 per cent levy on revenue from digital services earned in the country by companies with revenues of more than €25 million (S$39 million) in France and €750 million worldwide.

Washington has threatened to impose trade tariffs on French Champagne, handbags and other goods in response.

The US also opened trade investigations this month into digital taxes in Britain, Italy, Spain and other countries over concerns that they unfairly target US companies.

