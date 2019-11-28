EU looking to regulate $41 trillion green finance market

BRUSSELS • It has been the one bright spot for banks and money managers in these dark times of sluggish growth - a US$30 trillion (S$41 trillion) treasure trove that has remained largely unregulated.

But that is about to change.

Officials in Brussels are trying to advance some of the most ambitious ideas on policing the market for green investments, one of the fastest-growing areas in finance.

With federal watchdogs in the United States mostly absent from the debate, the European Union efforts could end up as benchmarks for green finance around the world.

"The EU does believe it is a global leader here and that it's going to help set a standard," said Citigroup's co-head of European government affairs Ilan Jacobs.

Any green finance rules agreed in Brussels would apply in Europe only, but regulations made in the bloc had global ramifications before because corporations seeking access to the region's €16 trillion (S$24 trillion) economy often find it easier to adopt its rules than to adjust to multiple regimes.

In one example, Facebook and Microsoft last year said they would largely apply Europe's new data protection rules outside the continent as well.

The bloc's new push aims to establish common definitions for green investments and weed out misleading practices known as "greenwashing" - calling products sustainable even if they do not really help fight climate change - which are often mentioned as an obstacle to further development of the market.

At the heart of the plan is an effort to establish a catalogue - also known as taxonomy - of what constitutes sustainable practices that qualify for green bonds, funds and other products.

An expert group is examining what level of energy consumption and emissions is consistent with the Paris Climate Agreement.

It has so far developed criteria for almost 70 economic activities, from electricity and manufacturing to transport and agriculture.

The taxonomy could become the basis for new rules by end-2022, though some investors are already using the draft criteria to see if their holdings are green, said Mr Nathan Fabian, a member of the technical expert group.

Once officially in place, investment funds that want to claim they contribute to environmental goals would have to disclose to what extent they are compliant with the European standards.

"This disclosure requirement would apply for any investment fund product issued in Europe, including by financial firms domiciled outside Europe," Mr Fabian said. "Investors will need data and so, investee companies can expect to be asked to explain whether or not they meet the taxonomy criteria, even if company operations are based outside Europe."

The impact could be huge. More than US$30 trillion of funds were in sustainable or green investments at the start of last year, according to the most recent data from the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance, which tracks such money flows in five regions worldwide. Almost half of that is domiciled in Europe.

The taxonomy would also serve as the foundation for an EU green bond standard and potentially other product labels.

In the longer term, the European system could find more applications, for example in public investment programmes.

The EU still faces some hurdles.

Negotiators from the European Parliament and national governments are in the final stretch of agreeing on the procedure for defining green investments. One of the sticking points is whether nuclear energy can be seen as eligible or whether it should be ruled out from the start.

BLOOMBERG