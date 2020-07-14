Enjoy greater savings with the new Corporate Rebate Scheme rolled out by FairPrice for Business

It has been a long wait to get the wheels of the economy rolling again, but the good news is that more businesses are getting ready to open now that Singapore has eased into Phase 2 of the post-circuit breaker measures.

This means that now is as good a time as any to consider how to keep your pantry and office well stocked with minimal hassle.

It will also mean a lot to your staff when you welcome them back with a care package consisting of healthy snacks and self-care items such as cereal bars and masks.

Start the ball rolling with FairPrice for Business’s new Corporate Rebate Scheme, which offers rebates for monthly online orders.

Spend more, save more

If you are new to the service, get started in just three steps: register for a Business User account, build your cart and choose a delivery slot, select a payment method — and you’re done!

Simple and fuss-free, the Corporate Rebate Scheme works by offering a $20 promo code when you spend between $500 and $1,000 (including GST) in a month.

The code will be sent to you in the month following your purchase and has a one month validity. Each business account is entitled to one such rebate per month only.

The higher the amount spent, the better the rebate. The value of the promo code is $50 if you spend $1,000 or more monthly.

Great service

Attractive rebates and cost savings aside, FairPrice for Business offers a seamless and convenient process so your day-to-day operations can run smoothly.

In fact, one of the largest cyber security companies in Asia with more than 300 employees can attest to its top-notch service.

Cyber security businesses often require their staff to put in long and unpredictable hours and deal with shift work. This is why the company makes it a point to ensure its pantry is never without convenient food items such as cup noodles and made-to-order food packs.

Since switching to FairPrice for Business as its solutions provider early last year, the company has been able to expand its variety of food and beverage options, including a healthier range of snacks.

It orders snacks, packet drinks, cup noodles and instant beverages every month for its staff. It also finds that the non-food items — especially cleaning supplies — offered by FairPrice for Business come in handy.

Says its human resources representative: “FairPrice for Business has been a trustworthy supplier with good price points, easy payment terms, and fast and efficient deliveries. We like that its website has improved significantly since its last update too.”

Besides being satisfied with the corporate discounts and quick delivery, the company is also impressed with the efficient support staff at FairPrice for Business.

“Kudos to business development manager Willie Tan who has been very friendly, helpful, and quick to respond to our questions and needs. We don’t need to be directed to different departments to get various things sorted out anymore because he understands our needs and takes the initiative to settle everything for us. It’s also convenient to communicate with just one person to get things done,” adds the representative.

Under one roof

FairPrice for Business is more than a convenient online platform for businesses to place corporate orders on a variety of food and beverages, including fresh and preserved fruits for the office pantry and events.

It also offers other essentials such as cleaning detergents, disposable utensils and tissue packs, basic first aid items, and office stationery.

A wide assortment of healthcare items that are essential to the current health climate such as masks, hand sanitisers, anti-bacterial wipes and health supplements like vitamins, are available too.

Bulk orders from businesses or individuals are serviced by a dedicated business care team proficient in assisting with every specific request and budget. This gives users extra assurance.

The team also possesses in-depth knowledge about the budgetary constraints of social service agencies, so companies can be assured to receive assistance on choosing suitable products within their budgets for the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) event.

